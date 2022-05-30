How to get the new Destiny 2 Season 17 Exotics

Looking for a list of all the new Destiny 2 Season 17 Exotics? Bungie’s looter shooter wouldn’t be the game it is without its laser focus on earning exciting and rare weapons. Season of the Haunted adds several new Exotics for dedicated players to hunt down, including an Exotic sidearm, a sword, and three new pieces of armour that compliment the season’s Solar subclass overhaul.

The new Destiny 2 Season 17 Exotics will take a lot of grinding to unlock, but that’s half the fun. You’ll need to invest heavily in dungeon runs and stay on top of your master and legendary Destiny 2 Lost Sectors if you want to hoover up the bulk of the new Exotics fast, but you can only get the shiny new (or returning) Trespasser through the season pass.

So join us as we walk you through all five of the new Season of the Haunted Exotics in Destiny 2, exactly how to get them, and what their respective strengths and weaknesses are.

Here are the new Destiny 2 Season 17 Exotics:

Trespasser

Heartshadow

Rain of Fire

Second Chance

Caliban’s Hand

Trespasser

This lightweight kinetic slot weapon boasts an Unrepentant trait, meaning that if you reload after defeating a target, the next burst will be a powerful superburst. It’s also got the Be the Danger trait, which reloads automatically after killing an enemy with the Unrepentant superburst, so you can easily start chaining superbursts together without having to physically reload.

Season pass holders can unlock this weapon immediately, but you’ll have to grind to tier 35 of the free pass if you don’t want to dip into your wallet. Once you have Trespasser, you can collect the catalyst quest from Banshee-44 in the Tower. The first quest step requires 50 precision eliminations, 50 Fallen eliminations, and 50 Arc damage eliminations. The next step tasks you with calibrating 200 data via playlist eliminations. Once you’ve done all that you can return to Banshee-44 to obtain the catalyst. However, you’ll still need 700 kills to level it up.

Completing these tasks grants the catalyst perk, Tunnel Vision. Upon reloading after defeating an enemy, Tunnel Vision grants faster target acquisition and aiming down sight speed. Players can also obtain a Trespasser weapon ornament called One False Step.

Heartshadow

This intricately decorated sword is one possible reward for completing Destiny 2’s new Duality Dungeon. Its Exhumation intrinsic trait means heavy attacks turn the player invisible and fire exploding Void projectiles. Additionally, Shot in the Dark allows the player to do more damage while invisible and add an extra effect to the Void projectiles which cause them to weaken enemies.

Once you obtain Heartshadow, you can return to the dungeon for its catalyst. To get this you have to solve three mini puzzles within the dungeon. For the first step, look for a door to the lower right during the dungeon’s first jump puzzle. If you or someone on your team has the sword, an enemy Nightmare will spawn once you move through that door. Defeating it will drop an essence, and picking up this essence activates a 30-second timer. During this time you’ve got to deposit the essence behind the bell that you use to exit the puzzle.

For the next essence, you’ve got to kill a boss that spawns in the coffin room. You’ll need to deposit this on a plate in the Nightmare world of the statue room, which is quite a trek from where it spawns.

Finally, another boss will spawn in the Cube room while you’re in Nightmare mode. This boss drops the third essence. To plant the essence, you’ll have 30 seconds to leave the Nightmare world and will then have to proceed a little bit further to deposit it. Upon completing all three steps, a chest will appear and grant the catalyst. Check out this walkthrough from Dioxety for a visual guide.

The catalyst grants faster movement speed while invisible and extra ammo capacity. Players can also obtain a Heartshadow weapon ornament called Soulbright.

Rain of Fire – Warlock Leg Armour

This armour’s perk causes the Warlock’s air dodge to reload all weapons, while also improving the airborne effectiveness of Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles. It also causes those weapons’ final blows to make the player radiant, which means the player will deal even more damage.

You have a chance to obtain these Exotic armour pieces by soloing a Legend or Master-level Lost Sector, though it’s not a guaranteed drop.

Second Chance – Titan Gauntlets

These gauntlets let Titans throw their shields a second time. The second shield is shield-piercing and stuns Barrier Champions. Like Rain of Fire, you can obtain these by soloing a Legend or Master-level Lost Sector, though they’re not guaranteed to drop.

Caliban’s Hand – Hunter Gauntlets

These gauntlets allow the hunter’s proximity knife to scorch targets that it damages or ignite them on a direct hit. Scorch is a damage buff that can stack, and enough scorch stacks will trigger ignite, a solar explosion that deals damage around the target. Additionally, these gauntlets increase melee regeneration until the knife explodes. These are also only available as a possible drop from soloing a Legend or Master Lost Sector.

That’s a rundown of all the new Exotics in Season of the Haunted. However, Bungie may choose to surprise players with additional Destiny 2 Exotics throughout the season, so be sure to check back for updates. And if you’re new to Destiny 2 then check out our guide on the best Destiny 2 classes for a solid head start.