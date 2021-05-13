Destiny 2: what is the Legendary Lost Sector today?

Are you looking for the Legend or Master Lost Sector locations in Destiny 2? While many Destiny 2 Exotics can be bought from Xûr or even in the world loot pool, the Exotics in these special Lost Sector instances cannot, forcing players to explore these dangerous areas if they want the best equipment available. To make matters worse, you have to complete them on your own to get a chance at the best rewards.

Before you can take on Legend Lost Sectors, you need to complete all the normal Lost Sectors first. If you don’t, the new Legend Lost Sectors will not appear on the map. There are two quests per day in which the location, modifiers, and rewards rotate out for something new. The location for the Legend Lost Sector quests appear with the daily reset at 5pm GMT.

It’s important to remember that Exotic drops are not guaranteed after completing these quests, so you may have to run through the same Lost Sector multiple times. You can go through them quests with a fireteam, but your rewards will be reduced to Enhancement Cores only.

Destiny 2 Legend Lost Sector location

The Legend Lost Sector is currently located at Veles Labyrinth.

Rewards

IF SOLO – Exotic Arms Armor (Rare)

Enhancement Cores (Uncommon)

Modifiers

Champions – Hive : This mode contains both Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Unstoppable mod, respectively

: This mode contains both Barrier and Unstoppable Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Unstoppable mod, respectively Fire Pit: When defeated, Acolytes spawn fire pools that cause damage over time

When defeated, Acolytes spawn fire pools that cause damage over time Memory of a Golden Age: Incoming Solar and environmental damage increased

Incoming Solar and environmental damage increased Desolate Charge: +50% Arc damage dealt and received

Future Rotations

K1 Logistics : Exotic Chest

: Exotic Chest K1 Communion : Exotic Head

: Exotic Head K1 Crew Quarters: Exotic Legs

Destiny 2 Master Lost Sector Location

The Master Lost Sector is currently located at Exodus Garden 2A.

REWARDS

IF SOLO – Exotic Legs Armor (Rare)

Enhancement Cores (Uncommon)

MODIFIERS

Champions – Fallen : This mode contains both Barrier and Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Overload mod, respectively

: This mode contains both Barrier and Overload Champions, which cannot be stopped without an Anti-Barrier or Overload mod, respectively Scorched Earth : Enemies throw grenades significantly more often

: Enemies throw grenades significantly more often Memory of a Golden Age: Incoming Solar and environmental damage increased

Incoming Solar and environmental damage increased Forlorn Miasma: +50% Void damage dealt and received

Future Rotations

Veles Labyrinth : Exotic Arms

: Exotic Arms K1 Logistics : Exotic Chest

: Exotic Chest K1 Communion: Exotic Head

And that’s all we have for the Legend and Master Lost Sector locations in Destiny 2. Check out our Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide to research the raid before it launches later in the month. You may also want to look at the Season of the Splicer roadmap to see what else is coming to the game over the coming months.