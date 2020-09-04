Here are the Destiny 2 Trials rewards this week

Bungie’s pinnacle PvP activity is back in rotation, and if you’re looking for details on the Destiny 2 Trials rewards this week, you’ve come to the right place. Before you start working your way up through the ladder, you’ll want to know what you’re actually working for – so here’s a breakdown of what’s available each week, and what map you’ll be playing on.

If you’re not familiar with Trials of Osiris, it’s a weekly PvP challenge where you enter a competitive gauntlet of 3v3 elimination matches. You’ll get new loot at three, five, and seven wins, but you’ll have to start all over if you suffer three losses. For the strongest (or luckiest) players, you’ll get an additional reward for going flawless with seven wins and zero losses.

Trials lands with the reset every Friday at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, and lasts until the Tuesday reset at those same times. Each week provides a new set of rewards and a new map to play on, so here’s what you can expect for the latest rotation.

This week’s Trials of Osiris map is Javelin-4. You can earn:

3 wins: Helmet

Helmet 5 wins: The Summoner (Legendary auto rifle)

The Summoner (Legendary auto rifle) 7 wins: Astral Horizon (Legendary shotgun)

Astral Horizon (Legendary shotgun) Flawless: Class item

For more on excellent FPS games in general and Destiny 2 in particular, you can follow those links and stick with us for plenty more.