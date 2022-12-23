Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map and rewards this week

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris, Bungie’s weekend PvP showdown that attracts the game’s most dedicated players, grants some of the best loot the game has to offer. The most skilled players can even earn Adept weapons, which have greater stats when masterworked and feature an additional perk slot. However, there’s a catch: you must win seven games without a loss to gain access to the Lighthouse to collect that treasure.

But, if you’re up to the challenge, then it’s time to equip your best Destiny 2 Warlock build, best Destiny 2 Titan build, or best Destiny 2 Hunter build for a chance at glory in the arena.

If you’re new to Trials or just want a refresher on what’s new in the game mode, our Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris guide has everything you need to know.

What time does Trials of Osiris start?

Trials of Osiris starts every Friday at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UTC and will stick around until Tuesday at the same time.

What are the Trials of Osiris Adept weapon and map this weekend?

This Trials of Osiris Adept weapon for the weekend of December 23 to December 27 is the Whistler’s Whim, a legendary Adept combat bow high in impact, handling, and aim assistance stats. Popular perks for this weapon include Rapid Hit and Kill Clip.

To earn the Adept version of this weapon, players must go Flawless in this weekend’s game mode, Zone Control, taking place on the Midtown map.

When masterworked, Adept weapons get +3 to every stat (except impact), plus the usual +10 stat, and are the only guns that can equip powerful Adept mods.

After achieving Flawless, every additional win has a chance to drop bonus Trials Engrams, adept weapons, prisms, and Ascendant Shards. This is true even if you lose your Flawless status.

The Trials of Osiris Adept weapon pool for the season includes the following:

Burden of Guilt legendary fusion rifle

Forgiveness legendary sidearm

The Inquisitor legendary shotgun

Whistler’s Whim legendary bow

Exalted Trush legendary hand cannon

Unwavering Duty legendary machine gun

Trials of Osiris rewards

However, even if you don’t manage to go Flawless in Trials of Osiris, you can still earn some great rewards. Simply playing Trials grants players Trials engrams, which, when not focused, will grant a Trials item not already in the player’s collection. Additionally, you’ll have a chance to earn Pinnacle rewards for participating in matches.

Players can also earn the following based on reputation ranks:

Reputation Rank 4: Upgrade Module (2)

Reputation Rank 7: Enhancement Prism (3)

Reputation Rank 10: Trials Weapon (Changes for each rank reset)

Reputation Rank 13: Upgrade Module (2)

Reputation Rank 16: Trials Weapon (Changes for each rank reset)

Trials of Osiris also drops a special unique armour set as well.

How to start Trials of Osiris

You can start Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 by visiting Saint-14 in the tower and picking up a Trials passage. Once you have that, simply assemble a team and head to the Crucible playlist and it’ll be there waiting for you – just like how Iron Banner works.

If you don’t have a team, we’d recommend checking out the Destiny 2 PC LFG Discord. You can find players there who will be doing normal Crucible, Iron Banner, and PvE activities such as any of the raids, too.

What are Trials passages?

Trials passages track your progress through Trials of Osiris, but they each come with a unique perk. The four Trials passages are:

Mercy – forgives one loss every new run

forgives one loss every new run Ferocity – grants a bonus win if you can get to three without losing

grants a bonus win if you can get to three without losing Confidence – gives you a bonus reward from the Flawless chest

gives you a bonus reward from the Flawless chest Wealth – increases the Trials tokens you get for winning matches

It should be noted, however, that you can only use one of these passages at a time – so you can’t stack buffs.

How does Trials of Osiris work?

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is a three-on-three elimination-style PvP mode. That means when the other team bests you in a fight you won’t be able to respawn unless someone on your team resurrects you. To do that, they have to get to your ghost and hold down the resurrect button for a short amount of time. If you take out every member on the opposite team, you win the round.

Each game is done to the best of five, so you’ll need to win three rounds to take the game. Rounds are timed, however, to encourage players to engage in combat. If time runs out, a flag will spawn in the middle of the map, and the first team to take it wins the round. If that fails to happen, the round is a draw.

And there you have it, everything you need to know to get you started with Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. If you’re unsure of what weapons to take in, then you should check out our Destiny 2 best PvP weapons guide. The rest, of course, is up to you – good luck!