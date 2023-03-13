One of the best immersive sim series is dirt cheap in a Steam sale

If you’ve ever wanted to dive into an all-time classic immersive sim and stealth game series, this Deus Ex Steam sale is absolutely your chance. With dirt-cheap offers giving you a handful of Deus Ex games for pennies, it’s the perfect time to give the games a go if you haven’t already.

While the Steam sale isn’t technically available on Valve’s platform itself, Green Man Gaming is offering massive discounts on the Deus Ex series with Steam keys for many of the games. This is also part of a much wider March Madness sale on Green Man Gaming, with plenty of PC games and publishers offering cheap deals until March 31, 2023.

You can even get the Deus Ex collection on the cheap as well, which offers both the classic and reborn games in the series if you fancy seeing how the games evolved firsthand over the last two decades.

Dues Ex game deals in the Steam sale

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition – $0.78 USD / £0.70 GBP

Deus Ex: Invisible War – $0.78 USD / £o.70 GBP

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $3.60 USD / £3.00 GBP

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut – $2.40 USD / £1.95 GBP

Deus Ex: The Fall – $1.60 USD / £1.60 GBP

Deus Ex collection (five games) – $11.40 USD / £10.50 GBP

The Deus Ex Green Man Gaming Steam sale deals can be found here, where you can also look at all the other offers on GMG as well.

Otherwise, Rainbow Six Siege is a free game right now, and there’s also a big Epic Games sale at the moment too, so there are plenty of chances to play big games cheap or for free.

If you want even more, we’ve got you covered going both back and forth in time, with the best old games on PC you should be playing, and the best upcoming games in 2023 and beyond.