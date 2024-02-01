Devil May Cry games pulled from Steam by Capcom

Two Devil May Cry games have been pulled from Steam by Capcom and may no longer be purchased from Valve’s store in their original versions.

Devil May Cry Steam delisted: Nero from Capcom action horror game Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry 5 

Two Devil May Cry games are gone from Steam, as Capcom removes their original versions from sale for what appears to be forever. We’re still waiting on Devil May Cry 6, and it’s almost five years since DMC 5, but the action horror series that gave us gray-haired demon slayer Dante remains just as beloved as ever, and we can’t wait to spin up Ebony and Ivory again for another outing. If you wanted to play the original release versions of Devil May Cry 3 or DMC 4 however, you’re out of luck, as they’ve been summarily delisted.

Devil May Cry 5 was the last time we saw Capcom’s hack-and-slash action horror game, and that was all the way back in 2019. Although mobile spin-off Peak of Combat arrived this year, information on a possible DMC 6 is still pretty thin – Capcom seems to have its hands full with Monster Hunter Wilds, and maybe, just maybe, either RE9 or a Resident Evil Code Veronica remake. Nevertheless, Devil May Cry is still getting some attention from its creator, just not in the way that we’d have hoped.

As of this writing, Thursday February 1, both Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and Devil May Cry 4 are no longer available on Steam. Checking on Steam DB, both games have been updated with a “publisher request” that they be “retired,” making it essentially certain that neither game will ever be returning to the Valve storefront.

Devil May Cry Steam delisted: Messages from the Devil May Cry Steam pages

However, there are still other editions of DMC3 and DMC4 available. You can still buy Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, from 2015, and Devil May Cry 3 is included as part of the HD Collection triple pack, which contains the first three games. The Steam rating for the original, now-unlisted version of Devil May Cry 4 had dropped to ‘mostly negative’ after fans began review bombing older Capcom games in protest of the developer adding Enigma DRM protection to Monster Hunter Rise.

