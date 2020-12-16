Horror game Devotion is coming to GOG one year after being pulled from Steam

You’ll soon be able to play Taiwanese horror game Devotion on your PC once more. The developer behind the horror game revealed on Twitter that it’s coming to GOG on December 18 – just in time for the holidays, then.

Devotion was initially released on Steam back in February of last year but was shortly pulled from Valve’s platform after players discovered a reference to China’s president Xi Jinping in the form of a Winnie the Pooh meme. As a result of the following outcry from Chinese players, the game’s publisher in that region had its business license revoked by the Chinese government. Red Candle Games issued an apology, and explained that the reference was left in the game in error before removing it from Steam.

Devotion is a first-person horror fest that’s inspired by East Asian folk culture. You step into an ’80s apartment to slowly pick apart how a happy family came undone. You piece things together by visiting the apartment during different periods of their time there. Devotion explores several different psychological aspects, from the pressure that stems from cultural expectations, to the influence of religion.

The horror game released to critical praise when it initially came out. We found the way it plays on your commitment to family to be similar to another indie game called Gone Home.

