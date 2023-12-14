Diablo 2 Resurrected is calling us all home. The beloved Blizzard ARPG remaster has had a quiet year with the launch of Diablo 4 taking most of the attention in 2023. That’s all about to change, however, as while the D4 Midwinter Blight event is ongoing for the holiday season, the World of Warcraft and StarCraft developer has brought back its beloved D2R 22 Nights of Terror event. With “daily demonic trickery” offering powerful buffs every 24 hours, now’s the best time to jump back into the classic.

Diablo 2 Resurrected remains a fantastic remaster of one of the best RPG games ever, and it’s always worth revisiting, even if Diablo 4 has largely done an excellent job of bringing the series into a modern era. The huge amount of conveniences on offer in Blizzard’s latest game might make returning to the slower, more methodical pace of Diablo 2 seem a little daunting, but that all changes with the 22 Nights of Terror event.

“The air stirs with whimsy, perhaps even magic, adventurer,” Blizzard writes in its event announcement. “However subtle, a joyous invocation permeates Sanctuary, casting a ray of holiday celebration upon its inhabitants… or is this demonic trickery?” The result is that every 24 hours at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET a new gameplay modifier is applied, which lasts for the full day until the next night begins.

While Blizzard hasn’t yet unveiled what we can expect – the mystery of unwrapping your ‘presents’ is all part of the holiday fun, after all – we’ve seen some really powerful modifiers in past years. 2022’s event saw players handed buffs such as double health or massive boosts to all resistances, allowing them to take on harder content that might ordinarily be intimidating.

One day offered a 100% movement speed boost, allowing you to effectively zip around the world at double your usual speed, while another offered a big buff to magic find, making it much more likely that you’d come across that rare item or runeword drop you’ve been looking for all season.

We even saw boosts to the Diablo 2 Resurrected Terror Zones (a little like Diablo 4 Helltides, if you’re out of the loop) that have become a real staple of leveling, with one modifier rotating through locations at a rapid pace to keep you on your toes and another offering an experience boost to players while in the dangerous regions of the map. Perhaps the most famous day last year gave us all huge discounts at NPC vendors, which gave astute players an opportunity to farm functionally unlimited gold and just keep gambling forever.

The Diablo 2 Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror event runs from Wednesday December 13, 2023, to Thursday January 4, 2024. It’s available in all online game modes except for Classic Diablo 2. You’ll see the active gameplay modifier via the in-game ‘Message of the Day’ when you log in to play.

