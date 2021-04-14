Diablo 2 Resurrected players figured out how to use other classes in the alpha

Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s first alpha has been and gone, giving us a glimpse of what Blizzard is cooking up for its remake of the fan favourite. The single-player alpha featured the first two acts in their entirety and gave you three classes to pick from: the barbarian, the amazon, or the sorceress. As ever, players fancied a different option and figured out how to use other classes outside those on offer.

Players on the game’s subreddit note that Diablo 2 Resurrected’s base game is by and large no different to the original. Blizzard has also previously explained that the game will have mod support and that the studio wants to keep things as intact as possible. Putting two and two together, it looks like players found that they could use an old, popular hero editor mod to swap their characters out. All you had to do was make a character, tell the editor that your barbarian is actually an assassin, and the rest took care of itself when you loaded in.

Someone even did an ability showcase for all the classes not present in the recent alpha, which we’ll include below. It’s worth pointing out, though, that these classes weren’t intended to be in the alpha, so all of them are still subject to change, even if Blizzard is trying to preserve as much as possible.

Here’s the Necromancer:

Next up is the Paladin:

It does these old bones good to see the Assassin:

Werebear! Werebear! Here’s the Druid:

Modding itself is going to look a bit different when Diablo 2 Resurrected releases. We had the chance to speak to Blizzard last month, and one of the questions we raised was what modding support would look like.

“One of the things that has kept Diablo 2 alive is the modding community – so we appreciate all the work they have put into the game over the years,” lead producer Chris Lena told us at the time. “I think we can split this into two separate categories. There have been mods in the past that injected code straight into the game, and those are the kind of things that we cannot support. But all the other mods – you know, the ones that use data and that sort of thing – we love to see those.

“As we’ve gone through the game, we’ve switched a lot of things that used to be hardcoded into data. So when it comes to that [data] side of modding, there should be more things available and they’ll be easier to access.”

It’s possible we might see Blizzard do something about mods that give players access to content that’s not quite ready yet, though we’ll have to see what happens. Players also found a way to dupe items – this is Diablo 2, after all. Somehow, we don’t think that glitch will be sticking around, either.

As for the game itself, though, it seems to be shaping up quite nicely. In his Diablo 2 Resurrected impressions, Dave finds the game has “huge improvements beyond its graphics”. Very nice.

If you’re looking for more games like Diablo to keep you occupied in the meantime, you know where to click.