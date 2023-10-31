Diablo 4 brings in Buffy to market its vampire slaying contest

This Diablo 4 contest is asking players if they have what it takes to be a vampire hunter, and Blizzard is working with Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, to advertise the event. Gellar is the latest celebrity to appear in the game’s marketing, following the likes of Megan Fox and Halsey. No matter how you may feel about the previous celebrity collaborations, it’s hard not to crack a smile for this one, given the theme.

Diablo 4‘s Season of Blood has just begun, and Blizzard is using this community event to promote the RPG game‘s new vampire hunter companion and themes.

Getting into specifics, this Diablo 4 contest runs from October 30 to November 2, and only three winners will be chosen to receive three big prizes: a letter signed by Sarah Michelle Gellar, a code for $500 USD of Blizzard Battle.net Balance, and a box full of vampire hunter props that have a combined estimated value of about $815.45 USD.

To enter, you need to post a video on social media explaining or demonstrating why you would make a good Diablo Vampire Hunter. The video must be at least 10 seconds long and posted on Twitter (X), Instagram, or TikTok with the #DiabloHunters hashtag and a tag for the official Diablo social media account on that platform.

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t just here for the marketing either — she’ll be providing input when the winners are chosen. Make sure your DMs are open on whichever social media platform you choose to enter because that’s how you’ll be notified if you win.

Have a look at the official contest page to find all the details you need to know about the community event, and watch the video below to see Gellar’s full Diablo 4 vampire hunter ad.

