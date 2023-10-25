This Diablo 4 PC infused with human blood can be yours, for a price

If there are two things that all Diablo 4 players love, it’s blood and loot. While they’re all experts in spilling gallons of the red stuff in their bids to acquire shiny new gear, Blizzard is hoping to switch things up a touch by encouraging real-world blood donations from its player base in exchange for in-game rewards. There’s also a real-world item up for grabs too, a gaming PC with water cooling that’s infused with real human blood.

At the time of writing, charitable Diablo 4 players have donated around 260 quartz of blood, unlocking the ‘Bloodpetal’ weapons. There’s still another 406 quartz to go before both the Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor set and Vermilion Eye Piebald mount get the green light (or should that be red?) Naturally, this blood drive is in part to promote Diablo 4 Season 2, the ‘Season of Blood’.

Give blood 🩸 unlock loot ⚔️ Donate blood at your local clinic to help unlock

in-game rewards for all #DiabloIV players.https://t.co/YfNO0kkQKr pic.twitter.com/15f3ducDCl — Diablo (@Diablo) October 20, 2023

Turning our attention to the PC, it’s packing specs beefier than a barbarian’s forearms. Both its Core i9 13900K and GeForce RTX 4090 are powerful enough on their own to make any adventurer blush, but it’s also packing 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 3TB NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD. Finally, as blood-red cherries on top, it also boasts a Season of Blood stencil on its chassis, as well as a water cooling solution infused with (what else?) human blood.

While you don’t have to donate blood yourself to be in with a chance of winning the gaming PC, the opportunity to be in with a chance won’t arrive unless 666 quartz of the red stuff is given. Should the goal be reached, details on the sweepstakes will be shared shortly after. You can find more details about the Diablo 4 Blood Harvest here.

In the meantime, check out our guide to when the first Diablo 4 DLC is expected to reach us. We’ve also got a breakdown of the latest Diablo 4 patch notes, so give them a read too.