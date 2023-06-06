Diablo 4 DLC release date speculation, content, and more

When does the Diablo 4 DLC release? As if the latest in the long-running series wasn’t big enough, it seems that there are not one but two upcoming expansions coming in the future, and that’s not counting the myriad of seasonal ladders we will experience soon.

However, it’s perhaps too soon to know when the Diablo 4 DLC will arrive, but we can at least speculate as to when it’ll be, thanks to previous series data. Previous expansions have introduced new Diablo 4 classes to completely change the meta, new items to give us excitingly powerful Diablo 4 builds, and encounters with Prime Evils not seen in the base game.

Diablo 4 DLC release date speculation

We speculate that the Diablo 4 DLC release date will be 2024. Activision Blizzard has previously treated Diablo expansions like a decent stew: it’s done when it’s done. Gi ven the announcement of two expansions on the horizon, it’s unlikely to be much later than next year.

We are reasonably confident about the timescales thanks to previous data from older Diablo games. While the Lords of Destruction expansion for Diablo 2 was precisely a year after the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion to Diablo 3 came just under two years later. The first game was even sooner than that, with Diablo Hellfire coming just ten months after the original game’s release date. However, with the content that appears in Diablo expansions these days, this quick turnaround is unlikely for Diablo 4.

All upcoming Diablo 4 DLC

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Diablo 4 general manager, Rod Fergusson, confirmed the existence of upcoming Diablo 4 expansions, explaining that the development team is “working on expansion one” and “kicking off expansion 2”. This is separate from the seasonal ladder content, which Fergusson says the team is “finishing up season one” and “working on season two”.

And that's everything we know about the Diablo 4 DLC expansions. Note that Diablo 4 Seasons are separate, so we'll likely learn more about them shortly.