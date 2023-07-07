When does Diablo 4 season 2 begin? We’re fast approaching the start of the first season, and now we know when it begins, we can speculate when the second one will begin. In previous Diablo games, seasons last longer than most conventional live service games but always have a similar timeframe.

From that data, we can determine how long you have to complete each of the Diablo 4 seasons, which is quite handy to know as you’ll want to nab all those Unique items and Legendary Aspects that will be seasonal exclusives. It also determines exactly when your Diablo 4 characters will transfer to the Eternal Realm at the end of Season 1.

Diablo 4 season 2 release date speculation

The Diablo 4 season 2 release date is expected to be early November 2023.

There is no fixed timeline for when seasons end, but the general trend in Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected is that seasons end on average after 15 weeks. This number has historically been as high as 25 weeks and as low as seven, but Diablo 2 Resurrected seasons have kept loosely to just over a three-month cycle.

Since season 1 begins in the next few days, we will be waiting a while for information about Diablo 4 season 2. However, to start endgame content such as these seasonal campaigns, you must complete the main campaign first. You can get an idea of how far you are in the RPG game with our Diablo 4 acts guide. Also, to clarify, seasons are separate from the upcoming Diablo 4 DLC, which will expand on the main story.