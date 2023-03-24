Does Diablo 4 have couch co-op? It’s an important question. While you can slay demons and traverse the depths of Hell by yourself, we all know that killing thousands of ghouls is much better served with a trusted friend next to you – especially if that person is in striking distance for leaving you to die in that last fight.

We know that Diablo 4 will have crossplay functionality at launch, meaning that you can enlist the help of others remotely, regardless of which format they choose to play on. But what if the person you want to play potentially one of the best PC games with is sitting at the same desk as you, can you still adventure with them? Here’s whether the PC version of Diablo 4 has couch co-op.

Diablo 4 couch co-op

While console players will have access to local multiplayer, Diablo 4 will not have couch co-op on PC. This news comes as a disappointment to die-hard fans of the series, and some are concerned that the PC is ‘missing’ a feature that the console players can take advantage of.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Rod Fergusson stated that the lack of local co-op on PC was more of a technical issue than a deliberate one, that having two Battle.net accounts signed in at the same time, in the same game was a “technology problem” – one that doesn’t look like it can, or will, be solved any time soon.

So, does Diablo 4 have couch co-op? Nope, so it's time to start creating some long-distance relationships and prepare for the latest Diablo 4 beta release date by perfecting your Diablo 4 Rogue build.