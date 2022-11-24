The Diablo 4 beta release date isn’t far off, if the rumour mill is to be believed. Officially announced during BlizzCon 2019, players have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the upcoming action-RPG, as previous games in the series have been immensely successful.

Current speculation around the full Diablo 4 release date points towards early 2023, but before it lands in our demon-slaying laps, Blizzard has announced the plans for the beta. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Diablo 4 beta release date, how to sign up for the closed beta, what the beta will contain, and more.

Diablo 4 beta release date speculation

The Diablo 4 closed beta is reportedly coming in November 2022, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed, and with just a week or so left of November at the time of writing, time is running out.

In a developer update, Blizzard outlined the steps which players could take to try and secure themselves an invite to the beta. Unfortunately, the closed beta detailed that these steps needed to be followed by October 11th meaning it’s too late if you’re reading this now.

They added that if you had not received an email invite to the Diablo 4 closed beta by November 18th then you have not been selected to participate. So, to speculate on the closed beta release date, we’d say it’s imminent.

In October 2022, an eagle-eyed Reddit user also spotted the Diablo 4 beta client download via Battle.net implying that it was coming soon, although the sighting was not verified at the time.

Players were also previously given the chance to gain access to the closed beta at the Diablo Hell’s Ink tour where anyone willing to get a free Diablo flash tattoo would also be given a card granting them “early access to upcoming beta”. The tour ran from July 16 – September 10, but there’s currently been no news yet from anyone who took part in the event.

Diablo 4 beta content

Blizzard has revealed that the closed beta will invite players to “test Diablo 4’s robust end-game offerings using specific gameplay data.” Diablo 4’s general manager Rod Fergusson and game director Joe Shely also released an update video in September outlining exactly what players could look forward to from the closed beta.

Reiterating the fact that the closed beta will focus on the end-game, Rod revealed the reason for focusing on what happens after the epic campaign is, “ensuring Sanctuary is an exciting place to slay demons long after the campaign is over.”

The closed beta will focus on content including Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, Paragon Boards, and the game’s newest feature, Helltide. They added, “Specifically, we’ll be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal.”

So, unless you’ve played a lot of the past Diablo games, it’s unlikely you’ll get invited to test out the end-game just yet.

Diablo 4 open beta release date speculation

For anyone missing out on the closed beta, there is some great news when it comes to the release of the Diablo 4 open beta.

In the midst of all the updates for the closed beta, Blizzard confirmed that the public beta testing phase will begin in early 2023. Given the speculation around Diablo 4’s April release date, that closes the window around a public beta release date to fall somewhere between January to April 2023.

That’s everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 beta testing phases. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the best games like Diablo on PC to bridge the gap between now and Diablo 4’s eventual release? Alternatively, get yourself caught up on all of the Diablo 4 classes so you know which one you’re going to pick when the big day rolls around.