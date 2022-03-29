Diablo 4 has over 150 “handcrafted and procedural” dungeons

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that there will be more than 150 “handcrafted and yet procedurally generated” Diablo 4 dungeons to explore when the action-RPG releases. Several high-ranking art developers have gathered for the upcoming PC game’s latest quarterly update, which delves into how the team is bringing “dark, low-fantasy gothic horror” to Diablo 4.

Associate art director Brian Fletcher explains that the team is creating heaps of tilesets that can be reused and paired with different props, interactives, and lighting to ensure that dungeon creation is effective and flexible. To keep things feeling natural, the tileset transition scenes are being created as a new feature to transition between two tile sets within the same dungeon seamlessly.

“Dungeons are still that randomised content that you know and love from previous Diablo titles,” Fletcher explains. “However, we added new and exciting features that allow us to make even more dungeons across the world of Sanctuary than ever before. In order to support over 150+ dungeons, we’ve had to shift the way we make environment art so that it’s flexible enough to be used in multiple locations and not just in a single dungeon. We break it all down into what we call tilesets.”

Blizzard has also given us a better look at some of the destinations you’ll encounter during your journey through the five zones that make up Diablo 4’s open-world map. You’ve got the Scosglen Coast, Orbei Monastery, Kyovoshad, and more.

Prior to the recent update, Diablo global community lead Adam Fletcher replied to some fans who were hoping for more details from Diablo 4’s quarterly updates. While these posts are packed with cool titbits of information, Fletcher acknowledges that we’re probably getting to the point where playing the game would be easier to understand than words. The good news is that “there will be quite a bit of time to do that” when Diablo 4 hits its testing phase.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

