If you love to rip and tear, our best Diablo 4 Barbarian build is the one for you. Rather than transforming you into a whirling dervish, you can expect to flay and rend your way through Lilith’s demonic forces, sending them back into Hell with an explosion of blood and viscera.

In our hunt to find the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, we ventured into Sanctuary in the Diablo 4 beta and got to grips with all the changes to the RPG game’s well-loved classes. While the Barbarian’s kit has received a bit of a shake-up with the introduction of the arsenal system, it’s still the dedicated melee class we know and love. That said, Diablo 4 skill trees are as versatile as they’ve ever been, and it’s easy to spec into a sluggish skill rotation. To avoid that, here’s the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build if you’re looking to get your hands dirty in potentially one of the best PC games of this year.

Diablo 4 Rend Barbarian build

The best Diablo 4 Barbarian build focuses on inflicting bleed effects on enemies via Rend and Flay, before letting loose with Rupture. We’ve also opted for skills to aid your mobility, as well as defensive fortifications for your health that can keep you alive in dire straits. We’ve also included some movement speed and resource generation buffs for allies, so you can still lend a helping hand while making a mess in Diablo 4 co-op or crossplay.

Best Rend Barbarian skills

Here are the best skills for a Diablo 4 Rend Barbarian build:

Flay (1/5)

Enhanced Flay (1/1)

Battle Flay (1/1)

Rallying Cry (1/5) Enhanced Rallying Cry (1/1) Strategic Rallying Cry (1/1)

Ground Stomp (1/5)

Enhanced Ground Stomp (1/1)

Strategic Ground Stomp (1/1)

Rupture (1/1) Enhanced Rupture (1/1) Warrior’s Rupture (1/1)

Wrath of the Berserker (1/1) Prime Wrath of the Berserker (1/1) Supreme Wrath of the Berserker (1/1)



Rend serves as the foundation for our Diablo 4 Barbarian build’s skill rotation, and for good reason. It inflicts a high amount of bleed over a short period of time, though its percentage is bolstered by the bleed you inflict with Flay. While these two foundational skills synergise well together, their bleed payoff comes from Rupture, your go-to weapon mastery skill to cash out the total active bleed of any enemies caught in its area of effect.

The Diablo 4 Barbarian thrives in close-quarter combat, but you can easily fall foul of ranged attacks from distant enemies. Rallying Cry increases your movement speed, allowing you and your allies to close the gap between your foes. What’s more, our upgraded Rallying Cry nullifies any crowd-control debuffs in effect and provides some welcome health fortification while going on the offensive. The Barbarian is far less mobile than the likes of a Diablo 4 Rogue or Sorcerer, so it’s important to protect it where you can.

If you’re a seasoned Barbarian, you know that the best defence is a good offence. You should be comfortable wading into the thick of it, but if you feel yourself becoming overwhelmed, Ground Stomp is a valuable stun that can give you a few seconds to swig a potion and reset your rotation. Unlike Diablo 4 Barbarian builds geared towards Whirlwind, the Rend Barbarian doesn’t require you to remain at the centre of the action at all times, so feel free to duck out when necessary – the bleed effect will continue to tick over.

Finally, we’ve opted for Wrath of the Berserker for our Diablo 4 Barbarian build’s ultimate skill. Upon activation, you receive an increase to both your damage and movement speed, as well as protection against crowd-control effects. It’s the ultimate skill to go, well, berserk. Like all skills at higher tiers, it sports a hefty cooldown – thankfully, your Strategic Ground Stomp skill reduces its refresh rate by one second per enemy that takes damage from your stun, increasing the chances of using Wrath of the Berserker in lengthy combat encounters with crowds of enemies.

Best Rend Barbarian equipment

Barbarians have been thoroughly spoiled in the Diablo 4 beta by getting the chance to pick up a Unique item to add to their weapons arsenal: The Butcher’s Cleaver. This powerful axe is the cream of the crop in the Diablo 4 loot system, and inflicts fear and slow an enemy by 45% following a critical strike. It also deals increased damage to crowd-controlled enemies and injured enemies, while also providing a boost to your critical strike’s proc chance and overall damage.

As you might expect, obtaining The Butcher’s Cleaver is no mean feat, since parting it from its owner involves as much luck as it does skill. Unlike the Diablo 4 world boss, the infamous Diablo 4 Butcher is a random dungeon boss encounter, and The Butcher’s Cleaver sports a seriously low drop rate – so unless you’re planning to do some serious grinding, the chances of pulling it are pretty slim. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of the legendary aspects to watch out for, and how to unlock them.

The best legendary aspects for our Diablo 4 Barbarian build are:

Aspect of Anemia – Direct damage against bleeding enemies has up to a 31% chance to stun them for two seconds. This aspect can be found after completing the Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

– Direct damage against bleeding enemies has up to a 31% chance to stun them for two seconds. This aspect can be found after completing the Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon in Fractured Peaks. Slaking Aspect – You have up to a 30% chance to gain Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy. This aspect can be found after completing the Maulwood dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

That's all the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build needs to turn the tide of enemies into a river of blood.