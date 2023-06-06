How to get a Diablo 4 Fiend Rose

How do you get a Fiend Rose in Diablo 4? This crafting material is highly sought-after, especially later in the game, owing to its use in Alchemy.

Our Diablo 4 Fiend Rose guide discusses how you can get the crafting material and how to use it to create the best builds for any of the classes. We also take note of its uses as an ingredient when you need to gain boosts by way of Potions and Incense.

Where to find Fiend Rose in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Fiend Rose is found during Helltide events and can drop from:

Tortured Chests

Helltide Commanders

Helltide bosses

World events

Containers

Enemy loot

Now that you’ve unlocked Helltide Events, it’s time to gather Diablo 4 Fiend Rose. This activity takes place in a random region or zone, which will have a blood-red coloring on the map. The area will be filled with numerous hostiles, demons or otherwise.

Helltide Events last for one hour, and the main goal is to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit. Doing this nets you Aberrant Crystals, which can be used to open Tortured Chests in the region.

As for Fiend Rose materials, these are readily obtained as you’re partaking in Helltide Events. Here is more information on the above sources:

Tortured Chests – The rewards from the chest will sometimes include Fiend Rose.

Helltide Commanders – These elites spawn periodically, often accompanied by an artillery barrage. They also tend to drop Fiend Rose.

Helltide Bosses – You might also come across high-level bosses, such as Kixxarth, Helltide Assassin. These foes also have a chance to drop Fiend Rose.

World Events – Random World Events, including those that are Helltide-specific (i.e., Portal Invasion) may also net you Fiend Rose as drops.

Regular containers and enemy loot – It might also be possible to acquire Fiend Rose from containers and regular enemy loot, albeit rarely.

Fiend Rose uses for potions and incense

Now that you know how to get the Diablo 4 Fiend Rose, it’s time to see what this material is actually used for. Specifically, this is used for a variety of Alchemy upgrades and consumables.

Potion Upgrades – Both Major Healing Potion (level 80) and Superior Healing Potion (level 90) list Fiend Rose as one of the ingredients.

– Both Major Healing Potion (level 80) and Superior Healing Potion (level 90) list Fiend Rose as one of the ingredients. Incense – These concoctions provide boosts that last for 20 minutes. They also affect nearby players, making these items viable for party runs and open-world adventuring. Here are the Incense consumables that require Fiend Rose as a material:

Ancient Times – +25 Strength Blessed Guide – +25 Willpower Queen’s Supreme – +25 Dexterity Sage’s Whisper – +25 Intelligence

That does it for our Diablo 4 Fiend Rose guide. If you’re trying to get through Diablo 4 as quickly as you can so you can partake in Helltide Events sooner, you can use our Diablo 4 leveling guide Last but not least, for other mechanics and strategies, you can visit our Diablo 4 tips and guides page.