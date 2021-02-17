Diablo 4 classes: the latest on the Sorceress, Druid, and Barbarian

Want to know about the classes in Diablo 4? Ever since the RPG game was revealed back in late 2019, fans have been speculating what each of the five classes will bring to the game. Currently, only three of the classes have been revealed: Sorceress, Barbarian, and Druid.

The Druid class has been reintroduced from Diablo 2, so there’s reason to believe the devs may pick one of the remaining classes based on the previous games in the series. Each class has their own unique skill tree, allowing players to pick which abilities they want to use. Unlike in Diablo 3 which featured set character designs, the appearance of each class in Diablo 4 can be customised, even down to the skin colour of each character.

Diablo 4’s release date may not be on the horizon, but there’s still plenty to be excited about. With a new class rumoured to be revealed at BlizzCon 2021, we will be updating this guide as soon as more information becomes available. Here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 classes.

Diablo 4 Sorceress

The Sorceress is the go-to class for crowd control and raw elemental damage. Wielding the power of lightning, fire, and frost, the Sorceress will be an important addition to any party looking to take down Diablo 4’s biggest threats. Although the ability to decimate waves of enemies does come at a cost – the Sorceress has the lowest amount of health out of the three classes.

Unlike the Barbarian and the Druid, the Sorceress passively regenerates mana. As a result, only one of her Minor Destruction skills generate mana. When the Sorceress is fully levelled up, she can deal game-changing amounts of damage with her ultimate skills. You may struggle to play the Sorceress as a solo player due to her glass-cannon build, but there’s no doubt she will be devastating in a party.

Here are the Sorceress’ Minor Destruction skills in Diablo 4:

Lightning – Launch a bolt of lightning that deals X damage and bounces to nearby enemies, dealing 30% less to each enemy hit

– Launch a bolt of lightning that deals X damage and bounces to nearby enemies, dealing 30% less to each enemy hit Fire Bolt – Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing X and burning nearby enemies for X bleeding over eight seconds

– Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing X and burning nearby enemies for X bleeding over eight seconds Frost Bolt – Throw a bolt of frost at an enemy, dealing X and chilling them

– Throw a bolt of frost at an enemy, dealing X and chilling them Arc Lash – Unleash arcing lightning that shocks enemies in front of you for X and then returns to you, restoring X Mana Generates ten Mana

– Unleash arcing lightning that shocks enemies in front of you for X and then returns to you, restoring X Mana

Here are the Sorceress’ Major Destruction skills in Diablo 4:

Charged Bolts – Release six bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing X damage each Costs 18 Mana

– Release six bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing X damage each Fireball – Hurl a ball of fire that explodes on contact, dealing X damage to nearby enemies Costs 30 Mana

– Hurl a ball of fire that explodes on contact, dealing X damage to nearby enemies Ice Shards – Launch five shards that deal X damage each. Deals X% to frozen enemies Costs 18 Mana

– Launch five shards that deal X damage each. Deals X% to frozen enemies Incinerate – Channel a beam of fire, burning enemies for X damage. Damage increases by X per second, up to X Costs 20 Mana per second

– Channel a beam of fire, burning enemies for X damage. Damage increases by X per second, up to X Chain Lightning – Unleash a bolt of lightning dealing X damage and jumping to X nearby targets Costs 35 Mana

– Unleash a bolt of lightning dealing X damage and jumping to X nearby targets Frozen Orb – Unleash an orb that chills and expels piercing shards for a total of X damage, and then explodes into Frost Bolts Costs 40 Mana

– Unleash an orb that chills and expels piercing shards for a total of X damage, and then explodes into Frost Bolts

Diablo 4 Barbarian

When it comes to tanking large amounts of damage, no class in the Diablo series does it better than the Barbarian. This class is known for having the highest amount of health and strength in the game, and this doesn’t look like it’ll be change in Diablo 4. Similarly to the previous games, Barbarians build Fury with each attack, giving them the ability to unleash a powerful Fury skill during combat.

The Barbarian in Diablo 4 has been given a brand new mechanic: the Arsenal System. This gives the Barbarian four weapon slots, allowing players to equip both one-handed and two-handed weapons in the same build. For the first time in a Diablo game, the Barbarian will be able to equip four legendary weapons at the same time. Wielding numerous weapons at once sounds like it could become overwhelming, but each Fury skill automatically uses the required weapon to make combat seamless.

Here are the Barbarian’s basic skills in Diablo 4:

Bash – Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing X damage. This skill has a 20% chance to stun enemies for 0.5 seconds Requires bludgeoning weapon. Generates nine Fury

– Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing X damage. This skill has a 20% chance to stun enemies for 0.5 seconds Flay – Flay the enemy, dealing X damage and inflicting Y bleeding over six seconds Requires a slashing weapon. Generates nine Fury

– Flay the enemy, dealing X damage and inflicting Y bleeding over six seconds Frenzy – Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing X damage with each pair of hits. Your attack speed is increased by 20% for three seconds, up to 60% Requires dual wielding weapons. Generates five Fury

– Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing X damage with each pair of hits. Your attack speed is increased by 20% for three seconds, up to 60% Lunging Strike – Lunge forward and strike an enemy for X damage Generates nine Fury

– Lunge forward and strike an enemy for X damage

Here are the Barbarian’s Fury skills in Diablo 4:

Rend – Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing X damage and inflicting Y bleeding over five seconds Requires a slashing weapon. Costs 25 Fury

– Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing X damage and inflicting Y bleeding over five seconds Hammer of The Ancients – Slam your hammer down with the fury of the ancients, dealing X damage to a concentrated area Requires a two-handed bludgeoning weapon. Costs 20 Fury

– Slam your hammer down with the fury of the ancients, dealing X damage to a concentrated area Double Swing – Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing X damage with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are hit by both Requires dual wielded weapons. Costs 25 Fury

– Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing X damage with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are hit by both Upheaval – Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing X damage Requires a two-handed weapon. Costs 30 Fury

– Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing X damage Whirlwind – Rapidly attack enemies nearby for X damage Costs 5 Fury per second

– Rapidly attack enemies nearby for X damage

Diablo 4 Druid

As the only shapeshifting class in the game, the Druid is able to turn into a ferocious werebear or a terrifying werewolf during a single attack. No matter what form the Druid is in, they will always have two wolf companions at their side at all times. In addition to this, the Druid is also a master of elements, allowing them to call upon the elements when in human form. Each Druid’s basic skill generates Spirit, a resource that can be used to unleash powerful Spirit skills.

Depending on how you build your Druid using the Diablo 4 skill tree, you can choose to focus entirely on the shapeshifting mechanic, become an elemental master, or create a hybrid of both. More so than the Barbarian and the Sorceress, the Druid is better suited to dealing with powerful single targets and multiple enemies due to the range of their skills. Summon a barrage of storms to deal consistent damage to everything on the screen, or switch to the werebear form to attack with one big, concentrated blow.

Here are the Druid’s basic skills in Diablo 4:

Earthspike – Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for X damage. Each time you hit an enemy with Earthspike, your chance to deal Crushing Blow to that target is increased by 10% Generates 12 Spirit

– Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for X damage. Each time you hit an enemy with Earthspike, your chance to deal Crushing Blow to that target is increased by 10% Shred – Shapeshift into a werewolf and shred an enemy, dealing X damage. This attack has a 30% chance to strike twice Generates eight Spirit

– Shapeshift into a werewolf and shred an enemy, dealing X damage. This attack has a 30% chance to strike twice Storm Strike – Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing X damage split between your target and up to three nearby enemies Generates 12 Spirit

– Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing X damage split between your target and up to three nearby enemies Maul – Shapeshift into a werebear and maul an enemy, dealing X damage and Fortifying yourself for Y Generates 18 Spirit

– Shapeshift into a werebear and maul an enemy, dealing X damage and Fortifying yourself for Y Wind Shear – Conjure a piercing blade of wind, dealing X damage and increasing your movement speed by 5% for three seconds, up to 30% Generates 12 Spirit

– Conjure a piercing blade of wind, dealing X damage and increasing your movement speed by 5% for three seconds, up to 30%

Here are the Druid’s Spirit Skills in Diablo 4:

Pulverize – Shapeshift into a werebear and slam the ground, dealing X damage to nearby enemies Costs 30 Spirit

– Shapeshift into a werebear and slam the ground, dealing X damage to nearby enemies Landslide – Crush enemies between three pillars of earth, dealing up to X damage. This attack has an additional 10% chance to deal a Crushing Blow Costs 30 Spirit

– Crush enemies between three pillars of earth, dealing up to X damage. This attack has an additional 10% chance to deal a Crushing Blow Tornado – Conjure a vortex that moves outwards and curves in a random direction, dealing X damage every second Costs 20 Spirit

– Conjure a vortex that moves outwards and curves in a random direction, dealing X damage every second

And that’s all there is to know about the classes in Diablo 4. With BlizzCon right around the corner, stay tuned to this page as we will update it with any new information.