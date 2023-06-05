Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions Quest Guide

How do you complete the Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4? First of all, you’ll need to hunt down the quest’s starting point in the Dry Steppes. There, it’s possible to stumble upon a note that has a cryptic clue.

Our Diablo 4 quest guide discusses where you can find this document, as well as what these clues mean. Naturally, you might even acquire some nifty loot to help you create the best build for any of the classes.

How to Complete Keeping the Old Traditions in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions quest can be found in the Dry Steppes. The quest is completed by using the “Yes” emote in front of the timeworn statue.

First, you’ll need to find out where the document and statue are located. They’re both in the Dry Steppes in the Untamed Scarps sub-zone. This is the region that you’ll visit during Act 3 of the campaign. If you’ve progressed enough, then you can either go northeast from Jirandai or southwest from the Hidden Overlook fast travel points. You should head to a nondescript hillside area seen on the map below:

Upon reading the note, you’ll receive the side quest, which has this riddle:

“Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colorful kin, I say: Yes, I keep our traditions!”

The next area should appear as a blue circle on your map. Make your way there and stand in front of the statue. You’ll want to bring up your emote wheel, either by pressing E on a keyboard or up on a D-pad on controller. The “Yes” emote might not be assigned yet, so press the Customize prompt to add it to a slot.

Once you’ve done that, activate the “Yes” emote. The statue will be pleased, and it will spawn a chest. This completes the Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions quest.

For your efforts, you’ll receive two elixirs. In our case, we obtained the following:

Elixir of Demon-Slaying – Increases damage done against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons by 20%, and XP gains by 5% for 30 minutes.

Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance – Increases Fire Resist by 15%, and XP gains by 5%, for 30 minutes.

As you may have noticed, both concoctions provide a boost to your XP. You can learn of other methods in our leveling guide. For everything else about this massive action role-playing game (ARPG), you can visit our Diablo 4 tips and guides page, which has everything you need to know about classes, bosses, and other mechanics.