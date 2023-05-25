All Diablo 4 fast travel points

Looking for all the Diablo 4 fast travel points? Walking is your only option when starting out in Diablo 4, you’re exposed to Sanctuary and all its horrors from the off, and while this is a great way of earning XP and discovering the hidden gems of the land, it can wear thin after a while. Thankfully, there is another way.

The fast travel points of Diablo 4 are a way to instantly teleport each of the Diablo 4 classes from one point to another. They can be found in towns and occasionally in the wild, so if you’re like us, it’s worth taking some time out and activating as many of these waypoints as possible to make darting around the Diablo 4 map much easier. While you wait for the Diablo 4 release date to roll around, why not plan your route ahead of time using the fast travel points we’ve found?

To activate a fast travel point, simply approach the raised platform in the town hub or outpost and click on it. The platform will light up, indicating that this fast travel point is now available to use. To travel using these waypoints, simply click on their icon on the map and your character will be instantly teleported to its location.

Fractured Peaks fast travel locations

The first area you have access to in Diablo 4 is the Fractured Peaks – a snowy area overrun with all types of monstrosities. There are seven fast travel points you can unlock in this part of Sanctuary, including the huge city of Kyovashad. Here is every fast travel point in Fractured Peaks:

Menestad Nostrava Nevesk Kyovashad Margrave Yelesna Bear Tribe Refuge

Now you know all the Diablo 4 fast travel locations for Fractured Peaks, you can plot an efficient route through Sanctuary. With these fast travel points unlocked you’ll be dripping in Diablo 4 loot, so check out our Diablo 4 Rogue build, and Diablo 4 Necromancer build for the most effective ways of taking down Lilith.