Diablo 4 price is so high, you’re gonna cry

Diablo 4 prices currently sit between $69.99 (£59.99) and $99.99 (£89.99) and that’s a bit much. Yes, we’re excited about the game and have been writing about the different Diablo 4 classes, and ranking the best Diablo 4 builds, but gosh, this high price puts a dampener on things.

Diablo 4 is fantastic – heck, in our Diablo 4 review we gave it a 10/10. But its high price tag reflects a worrying trend. Many of today’s gamers got into the medium when they were kids, but how many of today’s kids are going to be able to fork out almost $100 when a new game comes out? Times are hard, and games are slowly becoming a luxury item. The Diablo 4 cosmetics push the prices even higher too.

Obviously, we know that Diablo 4’s target audience isn’t primarily designed with kids in mind (it has the highest age rating), but how many of us played higher age-rated games when we were teenagers? A lot of us. Maybe we’re just being worrisome, but in the long run, with prices growing and growing, will there be a generation who don’t become endeared to the genre because it was always something they couldn’t afford?

