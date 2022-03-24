Blizzard knows you want to play Diablo 4

The next quarterly Diablo 4 update may be a focused look at environment art, but Blizzard has acknowledged that we’re getting to a point where gathering feedback through player testing might be more valuable than text and video-led blog posts.

Diablo global community lead Adam Fletcher took to Twitter to reveal that we are getting an art-focused Diablo 4 update next week. That’s cool, though one fan chimed in on Reddit to say that they were hoping for some system updates on something like druid mechanics, events, or endgame activities alongside that, which prompted a reply from Fletcher.

“We typically have some system updates in various blogs, but I also think we are getting to a point where words become harder to understand these items, and thus it gets harder to gather valuable feedback based off what people are interpreting,” he says. “We will still have updates in these blogs, and they will constantly evolve until release, but it may be just better for people to experience and play them in testing to gather such feedback.

“There will be quite a bit of time to do that once we get into the testing phases. Looking forward to that for sure.”

We don’t have an official Diablo 4 release date to share, though Blizzard has previously confirmed that it won’t be this year. Following the announcement of Microsoft’s intention to buy Activision Blizzard, though, Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra acknowledged the developer needs to “deliver content to our players on a more regular basis and innovate both in and beyond our existing games”.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

You check out our guide to the best games like Diablo on PC if you’re looking for something to keep you busy while you wait.