The Game Awards Steam sale discounts Diablo 4, previous winners

If you somehow missed out on playing the best games from recent years, such as Diablo 4 and the updated Cyberpunk 2077, Steam’s The Game Awards sale has massive discounts in honor of the award show taking place on December 7. While many games listed were released in 2023 and will receive the spotlight during the show, there’s also sales on award winners dating all the way back to 2014.

While many people fell off Diablo 4 after its release – including myself – it’s still a great game to play through the campaign with once or twice, and it’s still one of the best RPG games on PC in 2023. For 40% off at $41.99 / £35.99, you can’t go wrong if you haven’t already taken on Lilith or her minions.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077, after its disastrous launch, has redeemed itself with the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC. The base game is 50% off at £24.99/$29.99 and the DLC is 15% off at $25.49 / £21.24. I’ve been waiting years to pick up Cyberpunk myself, and it looks like my patience has paid off. My own personal Game of the Year that I gave a 9/10 in my review, Sea of Stars, is also 10% off at 31.49 / £26.55.

The Game Awards Steam Sale deals by year

Of course, there’s a lot more than just these two heavy hitters and my personal favorites on sale. Many nominees and winners from the show’s history have been nominated, going all the way back to 2014. Here’s more highlights from the last three years:

2023:

Dead Space (2023) – 55% off at $26.99 / £22.49

A Space for the Unbound – 30% off at $13.99 / £11.72

Starfield – 30% off at $48.99 / £41.99

2022:

As Dusk Falls – 67% off at $9.89 / £8.24

Moss: Book II – 30% off at $13.99 / £11.72

2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 50% off at $19.99 / £15.99

Guilty Gear Strive – 50% off at $19.99 / £18.49

It Takes Two – 70% off at $11.99 / £10.49

These deals will continue until December 12, though with the impending reveals of new games, expect other titles to drop in price after The Game Awards is finished.

These titles make great Christmas gifts for the gamers in your life, and so do the games on our best Christmas games list. For my money, however, I highly recommend picking up or gifting massive open-world games that can eat up the long evenings of winter; our best open-world games on PC guide is perfect for that. It even highlights a few games that have been nominated or won a game award in the past.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.