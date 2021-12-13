Undecember is a Korean ARPG with Diablo vibes, out next year

We don’t have a Diablo 4 release date to mark down in our calendars just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of action-RPGs out there to tempt your fancy. Undecember is one of the upcoming PC games I’ve got my eye on, and it’s now got a swanky new trailer alongside a Steam page and release window.

This one is a free-to-play hack-and-slash RPG with a dark fantasy setting. So the story goes, 12 beings of light rose from the void to share their powers and live in harmony with their descendants in a world called Traum. That peace is about to be thrown off balance by the presence of an evil god, and that’s where you come in. If that doesn’t put you in mind of Diablo, the core gameplay loop involves “annihilating countless enemies at once” to pluck loot from their remains so you can create new character builds for yourself.

Unlike Diablo, though, there are no defined classes in Undecember. You’re free to change your weapons and skills around to fit in with how you want to play – want to cast magic while using a bow? Go for it. Builds will be influenced by strength, dexterity, and intelligence, so you’ve got something to look out for when you pick up your loot aside from basic power.

You’ve also got an item called runes, which are classified by skill and link runes. Developer Needs Games explains that link runes are designed to assist the effects of skill runes. You can equip them in a separate space called the Rune Cast.

Runes can be obtained through farming mobs or completing quests, and each of them has levels and grades that you can upgrade with materials obtained through farming.

As for content more generally, you’re getting a main scenario quest, an endgame dungeon, an eight-player boss raid, and free-for-all PvP content. You can also create a guild of 50 players.

We don’t have a solid release date just yet, but the developer is targeting the first quarter of 2022. For more games like Diablo, you can follow that link.