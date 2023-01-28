Diablo 3 season 28 start date speculation, seals, legendary potions

It’s almost time for the Diablo 3 season 28 start date, giving fans plenty to keep them busy in one of the best RPG games on PC. While Diablo 3 is now over a decade old (don’t think about that too much, or you’ll turn to dust faster than an unfortunately placed NPC in a firestorm), there’s plenty of reason to come back to the Blizzard game and stretch your loot-gathering legs as we prepare for the Diablo 4 release date to arrive.

Diablo 3 season 28 start date and season 27 end date speculation

We don’t yet have an exact start date for the next season, but the Diablo 3 season 28 PTR (public test realm) begins on January 31. These usually run for around a month before the actual season goes live, meaning that it’s likely that the Diablo 3 season 28 start date is around February 28.

Season 27 will, of course, end before season 28 begins – likely a few days in advance. Blizzard has yet to announce a firm date for this yet, but based on the above information and the fact that seasons tend to finish roughly five days before the next one begins we’d estimate that Diablo 3 season 27 ends around February 23.

Blizzard promises some “substantial new features” for the new season – titled ‘Rites of Sanctuary’ after its newly introduced Altar of Rites feature. The new season also features an update to Primordial Ashes, and balance changes for multiple class skills and items.

Diablo 3 season 28 Altar of Rites

Diablo 3 Season 28 Rites of Sanctuary sees players delving into the Festering Woods to investigate a mysterious, sinister discovery called the Altar of Rites. You can interact with this new feature from level one, meaning you’ll be able to make use of it from the very beginning of your season 28 journey.

Interacting with the Altar of Rites brings up a new menu featuring 26 icons called Seals and three Legendary Potion Powers. These are powerful buffs that can be applied to your characters as you unlock them. You can unlock all of them on a single account, and the powers apply across all your characters across the entirety of season 28.

How to unlock Altar of Rites Seals and Legendary Potions

In order to unlock Seals and Legendary Potion powers, you’ll need to donate materials, resources, and gear to the Altar of Rites. The slots can be unlocked in any order, though you’ll only be able to unlock a seal as long as you have unlocked the seal directly preceding it. The cost of unlocking these goes up following a fixed chart, regardless of the order.

Here are all the Seals and Legendary Potion Powers:

A: Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled.



Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled. B: Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death.

Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death. C: Items have no level requirement.

Items have no level requirement. D: +200 Damage.

+200 Damage. E: +25% Missile Damage Reduction.

+25% Missile Damage Reduction. F: +25% Movement Speed (uncapped).

+25% Movement Speed (uncapped). G: Increase damage against elites by 15%.

Increase damage against elites by 15%. H: Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5.

Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5. I: +25% Melee Damage Reduction.

+25% Melee Damage Reduction. J: Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%.

Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%. K: Increase damage against elites by 20%.

Increase damage against elites by 20%. L: +10% Damage.

+10% Damage. M: Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop.

Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop. N: Critical hits grant resource – Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5.

Critical hits grant resource – Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5. O: Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties.

Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties. P: Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are picked up automatically.

Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are picked up automatically. Q: Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%.

Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%. R: +15% Damage.

+15% Damage. S: Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects.

Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects. T: Gain passability.

Gain passability. U: Pets pick up Death’s Breath.

Pets pick up Death’s Breath. V: Elite packs drop one additional progress orb.

Elite packs drop one additional progress orb. W: Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%.

Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%. X: Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items.

Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items. Y: Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%.

Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%. Z: Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala.

Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala. Potion AA: When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction.

When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction. Potion AB: When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage.

When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage. Potion AC: When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or pylon effect.

When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or pylon effect. AD: When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well.

Here is the cost to unlock each subsequent Seal and Legendary Potion Power in Diablo 3 season 28:

Seal 1: 10 Reusable Parts.

10 Reusable Parts. Seal 2: 1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Resuable Parts.

1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Resuable Parts. Seal 3: 1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths.

1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths. Seal 4: Any Class Specific Set Helm.

Any Class Specific Set Helm. Seal 5: 20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water.

20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 6: 1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright.

1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright. Seal 7: Reaper’s Wraps.

Reaper’s Wraps. Seal 8: 30 Forgotten Souls.

30 Forgotten Souls. Seal 9: 1,100 Bloodshards.

1,100 Bloodshards. Seal 10: 1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur.

1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur. Seal 11: 1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water.

1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 12: 20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift

20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift Seal 13: 1,300 Bloodshards.

1,300 Bloodshards. Seal 14: Petrified Scream.

Petrified Scream. Seal 15: Challenge Rift Cache.

Challenge Rift Cache. Seal 16: 250 Forgotten Souls.

250 Forgotten Souls. Seal 17: 1,400 Bloodshards.

1,400 Bloodshards. Seal 18: Ancient Hellfire Amulet.

Ancient Hellfire Amulet. Seal 19: Never Ending Questions.

Never Ending Questions. Seal 20: Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water.

Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 21: 500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls.

500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls. Seal 22: 1,500 Bloodshards.

1,500 Bloodshards. Seal 23: Whisper of Atonement Rank 125.

Whisper of Atonement Rank 125. Seal 24: Any Augmented Weapon.

Any Augmented Weapon. Seal 25: Staff of Herding.

Staff of Herding. Seal 26: 1,600 Bloodshards.

1,600 Bloodshards. Potion 1: 55 Primordial Ashes.

55 Primordial Ashes. Potion 2: 110 Primordial Ashes.

110 Primordial Ashes. Potion 3: 165 Primordial Ashes.

How to get Primordial Ashes in Diablo 3 season 28

If you’re wondering where to get Primordial Ashes used to unlock the Legendary Potion Powers in Diablo 3 season 28, we’ve got you covered. By going to the Blacksmith in town, you can now salvage Primal items for 55 Primordial Ashes. You can then use these to unlock Legendary Potion Powers, but they also have another secondary use.

A new Primal item recipe has been added to Kanai’s Cube. This allows you to upgrade any non-crafted legendary item to a Primal item for the cost of 100 Primordial Ashes. You may only wear one upgraded Primal item at a time, and the newly created item does not retain the properties of the legendary item used to create it.

Diablo 3 season 28 Wings of Terror

Upon completing the Altar of Rites and unlocking all 26 Seals and three Potions, you’ll be able to unlock Seal AD, which also grants you the Wings of Terror cosmetic. This is a stylish set of burning horn-like wings that should get you perfectly in the mood for Lilith’s arrival in Diablo 4.

For additional details and balance changes, which includes tweaks to several Monk skills and some set item bonuses, you can check the Diablo 3 season 28 PTR notes. Be aware that these may change as the PTR and full season progresses.

Take a look at the best Diablo 3 builds if you’re unsure how to get started. Otherwise, we’ve got more of the best games like Diablo on PC if you’re looking for something new.