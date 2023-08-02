Grab Disco Elysium, Chivalry 2, and six other Steam games for $12

Disco Elysium is one of the best PC games ever made, and any chance to nab it cheap on Steam should be taken, espeically if there are a slew of other games on offer along with it. So if you haven’t played Disco Elysium yet, or simply want to grab it on Steam, here’s a cheap way to do so.

With the Disco Elysium collage mode recently released that lets you basically create any scene in-game your heart desires, the sky is the limit for one of the best games of recent years.

Our Disco Elysium review scored it 9/10 and said it’s “An utterly original RPG that sets new genre standards for exploration and conversation systems, and a brilliantly written tragicomedy about our inability to let go of the linchpins of our identity. Even when they hurt us,” so if you were on the fence, don’t be.

Disco Elysium isn’t even the only great game in this month’s Humble Bundle, so check out what’s on offer below.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Chivalry 2

Road 96

Trek To Yomi

Arcade Paradise

Suchart: Genius Artist Simulator

Tin Can

Hot Brass

To be honest, the August 2023 Humble Bundle is worth it for Disco Elysium alone, but getting Chivalry 2 and Road 96, among others, makes it even better. All the codes are for Steam, and while the $11.99 a month is for a subscription, you get to own these games forever.

You can sign up below, and it’ll be worth doing as Humble almost always has at least one game in its bundles making the $12 asking price worth it.

In the meantime, we’ve got the best RPG games you should be playing right now alongside the greatest indie games as well.