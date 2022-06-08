DIY Lego OLED monitor looks like a tiny text adventure display

A talented tinkerer has created a tiny Lego OLED monitor, and it looks like something Minifigures would play text adventure games on. Inspired by a computer-style wedge block from the toy maker’s iconic space set, the DIY part is armed with a dinky OLED display, complete with a scrolling animation that brings the brick to life.

In a Twitter clip, modder James Brown shows off their Lego OLED monitor and its electronic innards. To replicate the look of the original space-themed part, the screen uses a similar, transparent 3D printed wedge that allows its ridiculously small panel to shine through. Upon popping it onto another brick, the retro-inspired screen springs to life, and it wouldn’t look out of place in a Ridley Scott’s Alien movie.

It’s worth noting that while the DIY Lego brick looks like a vintage gaming monitor, the lines of text on its screen are literal white lines. So, while we’d love to play Rogue (the original Roguelike game) on a display smaller than our eyeballs, you’ll have to use a normal sized gaming PC panel to explore the past for now.

If you’re familiar with Lego parts, you’ll know that there are tons of wedge bricks that resemble real-life screens. In a follow-up tweet, Brown says they’re going to work through a small pile of plastic displays, and the creator has already given a ‘radar’ part the same treatment.

— James Brown (@ancient_james) June 7, 2022

Again, this tiny computer screen doesn’t display actual text, but it would help us create a mini retro gaming setup for Lego Batman. The project is also a testament to the abilities of OLED technology, especially when it comes to packing it into a small space.