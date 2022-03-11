21 classic DnD RPGs and a city-builder come to Steam

Strategic Simulations, Inc. – or SSI – put out a massive selection of Dungeons & Dragons games throughout the late 80s and early 90s. The gilded box art eventually gave this line the moniker of the ‘Gold Box series’, and while they weren’t the first CRPGs, they went a long way toward establishing the format’s standards. Now, you’ll soon be able to play these classic RPG games on Steam.

Publisher SNEG has announced that 22 classic D&D games are coming to Steam on March 29, 2022. These games will be bundled into thematic packages – the Eye of the Beholder trilogy, for example, will be one purchase – though a handful of games, including the D&D city-building game, Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator, will be available on their own.

The games are packaged in custom DOSBox builds for better performance, and a special Gold Box launcher is intended to make it easier to transfer your characters between games. Fan-made tools like the All-Seeing Eye and Gold Box Companion will be included, offering features like auto-mapping and improved HUDs

These games are already listed on Steam, but they do not have prices yet. The same packages were released on GOG in 2015 – those DRM-free editions range in price from $6 to $10 USD, depending on the size of the collection. Here’s what’s included in each.

Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection One Eye of the Beholder Eye of the Beholder II Eye of the Beholder III

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two Curse of the Azure Bonds Gateway to the Savage Frontier Hillsfar Pools of Darkness Pool of Radiance Secret of the Silver Blades Treasures of the Savage Frontier Unlimited Adventures

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three Dungeon Hack Menzoberranzan

Krynn Series Champions of Krynn Death Knights of Krynn The Dark Queen of Krynn

Dark Sun Series Shattered Lands Wake of the Ravager

Ravenloft Series Strahd’s Possession Stone Prophet

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse

Old games never die, nor should they.