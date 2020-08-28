Doom Eternal’s DLC is available to players who haven’t bought the main game

Since Doom Eternal’s release back in March, millions of fans have been enjoying the blissfully brutal combat while making sure to keep an eye out for any news on the game’s upcoming Ancient Gods DLC. Well, luckily, at yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, we received a wonderful little gift in the form of a Doom Eternal DLC release date. However, this isn’t the only exciting news surrounding id software’s latest project as executive producer Marty Stratton tells us that you don’t even need to own the main game to get your hands on the DLC.

“When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage – higher than 2016 – that have completed it, so you’re always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game,” he says. “It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it.”

It seems the team have worked extremely hard on the upcoming DLC and, perhaps, it’s ended up even bigger than they expected. Game director Hugo Martin adds that the team are all “very proud of the scope of the DLC”. It looks like we’re going to be putting in a fair few hours into this expansion, though, especially as the devs have ramped up the difficulty.

“Most people would associate DLC with being of smaller scope – it’s kind of like the made for TV version of the movie, and the movie was the main game,” Hugo continues. “For us, this is very much like a two-part film – this is every bit as grand as the main game was.”

You can check out the trailer below:

The Year One Pass for Doom Eternal, that includes access to both DLCs, is available for £24.99. The Ancient Gods Part One will also be available as a standalone purchase for £15.99. You can read our full interview with the game’s devs later on for more details on what the DLC has to offer. If you need something to keep you busy while you wait, check out our list of the best FPS games for a whole bunch of other options.