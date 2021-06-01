Doom Eternal ray tracing and DLSS coming this month, RDR2 and R6S DLSS “coming soon”

As Bethesda teased last night, Doom Eternal is indeed getting ray tracing and DLSS to boot. Furthermore, while Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 may be one of the best looking action-adventure games on PC, and Rainbow Six Siege is no slouch, they’re about to get even better as Nvidia has unveiled that they will be getting support for its DLSS features.

Nvidia revealed the news during its Computex presentation yesterday, which it then kindly posted about on its website. In total, six new games are getting support for both ray tracing and DLSS, with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege settling for the latter. Beyond the three above, perhaps the most surprising was the inclusion of DayZ creator Dean Hall’s new game Icarus, which isn’t due out until later this year.

The other games include LEGO Builder’s Journey, DYING: 1983, The Ascent, and The Persistence. While ray tracing is certainly gorgeous and very welcome, DLSS might prove the bigger boon for gamers. Nvidia’s “Deep Learning Super Sampling” allows players to up their resolution without a significant increase in system power, so it’s certainly very welcome in the likes of the systems-intensive Red Dead Redemption 2.

One game that got a release date for its ray tracing and DLSS update was Doom Eternal, which apparently should be getting these features sometime this month.

Nvidia says that the ray tracing and DLSS features of The Persistence and LEGO Builder’s Journey will also drop this month, but Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege and the rest are merely “coming soon” with no firm release planned.

While players will still need one of the best graphics cards around to take advantage of ray tracing, DLSS should give people struggling with Red Dead Redemption 2 a boost in looks without sacrificing performance. Hopefully AMD card owners will also get to try out this feature if FidelityFX launches this month as the manufacturer promised.