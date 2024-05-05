Doom has been flawlessly integrated into this JRPG, and it rocks

Doom can run on anything. From pregnancy tests to lawnmowers, a Macbook touch bar to printers, and microwaves to Minecraft, if it exists then humans will see if it can run the epochal shooter. A technological yardstick as much as a meme, I’ll never get tired of seeing Doom being played in the weirdest of places. To that end, Persona 5 Royal is the latest to get the FPS running, and it’s even built into the game in a lore-friendly way.

‘It Runs Doom’ always came to mean something other than a videogame device. With how fast tech moves, it’s no surprise that the FPS game can easily get running on almost anything, and other videogames are no exception. Persona 5 Royal now joins that ever-expanding list, as you can boot up the first two Doom games in the JRPG with relative ease.

You need to own both Doom and Persona 5 Royal for the mod to work, but the shooter is integrated into the RPG in such a genius way once you get it all working. P5R has button-input minigames that you can play on a retro console to help boost your stats, one of the many activities outside the turn-based combat. Doom is easily placed into this retro system, with you able to play through the shooter while talking cat Morgana chides your attempts, no less.

What I love most about this project isn’t just how it shows how different Persona 5 Royal and Doom are as games, but it gives us a lightning-fast history lesson. Like the old Sega arcade games you can find in the Like A Dragon series, this has us play a bitesize part of gaming history, even if the styles of the two games are jarring.

I’ll never get over the image of a cartoon cat watching an anime boy play Doom. If Morgana tells me to sleep one more time instead of letting me play as much as I want, though, we’re going to have words.

Instructions for getting Doom running in Persona 5 Royal can be found here; just remember that you’ll need to legally own the WAD for Doom or its sequel to get the mod working. Persona 5 Royal is even on sale right now, so you can grab it cheap to try it for yourself.

You can also check out some more excellent RPGs if Persona 5 Royal takes your fancy, and great single-player games if you just want some alone time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.