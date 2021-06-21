This Doom mod lets you play Mortal Kombat 2

Someone has brought the fist and foot flinging action of Mortal Kombat 2 to Doom. Mod creator Doomero has been working on this one for more than a year, releasing what they consider to be the full version earlier this month.

Doomero’s appropriately named Mortal Kombat DooM mod comes with ladder modes for one and two players and a one-on-one mode if you fancy duking it out for supremacy against your pal. You’ve also got The Living Forrest, a multiplayer level you access on singleplayer or tag team mode. You then have the other Doom 2 multiplayer modes you can access through an arcade cabinet, such as your classic – klassic? – one-on-one and two-on-two modes. You can even get four players in on it if you fancy it.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need doom2.wad and zandronum if you want to run this mod, but if you’d like some more detailed instructions on downloading this one, you can find them on ModDB, where you can download the mod, too.

Top image credit: Doomero / ModDB