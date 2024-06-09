We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Doom is back, as a medieval prequel arrives in 2025

Doom The Dark Ages is a new prequel to Doom 2016 and Eternal, and we'll be playing the medieval FPS day one on Game Pass in 2025 soon.

Doom The Dark Ages
Doom 

The most important FPS of all time is back, four years after we got the ever-excellent Doom Eternal. Revealed at the Xbox showcase, with a medieval spin, this is Doom The Dark Ages, and it’s coming in 2025. You even get to ride a dragon with laser wings – gaming is good.

You’ll be fighting in a medieval-inspired environment in Doom The Dark Ages, with shields, swords, and flails as your main weapons of choice. Don’t worry though, this is still an FPS game through and through, shotguns and all. It’s even a prequel to Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal.

“Wage war as one man matched against Hell’s legions in a dark fantasy setting expanding the Doom universe. Witness the origin of the Slayer’s rage and his rise from a kingdom’s last hope to Hell’s greatest fear in this pulse-pounding, cinematic prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal,” Xbox writes.

You can even throw a shield Captain America style, and there’s a skyscraper-sized mech called the Atlan, for when you want to go medieval Gundam on the Demons instead.

Doom The Dark Ages is a day one Game Pass launch on Xbox and PC, with a PlayStation launch also planned – and you’ll be playing it in 2025.

