Dota 2 fan map ‘Aghanim’s Pathfinders’ gets a hefty update with more heroes

Awesome Dota 2 map mod ‘Aghanim’s Pathfinders’ just got a big update that adds even more heroes to the custom map. Each added hero comes with a variety of unique shards that are, according to modder Friday, “meticulously designed and programmed”. The mod itself is a custom version of gauntlet-style event game mode ‘Aghanim’s Labyrinth’, which was made available this past summer.

The roster of heroes, which Friday describes as “ever-expanding”, currently includes Venomancer and Juggernaut, with Windranger “coming soon”. Fans of the mod have also set up a Discord server to chat about it, and offer feedback as it progresses with updates and additions.

We recently saw Dota 2’s latest battle pass get extended. This came alongside a new content drop, Immortal Treasure III, which featured a bunch of new toys for heroes Clockwerk, Gyrocopter, Lich, Oracle, Pugna, and Treant. This month also brought with it a new Arcana bundle for Lyralei, the Windranger. This featured a new hero model, some items, and a loadout pedestal, among other goodies.

If you’ve just jumped into Dota 2 recently, why not check out our guide to the best Dota 2 heroes for beginners? There’s also our guide to the best Dota 2 neutral items that you can get from jungle creeps available.