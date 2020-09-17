Dota 2’s battle pass gets extended, and Immortal Treasure 3 is here

Following the recent Dota 2 Windranger Arcana release, the MOBA game’s developer Valve has launched the current battle pass’s next chunk of content: Immortal Treasure III. It’s packed with new goodies for Dota 2 heroes Clockwerk, Gyrocopter, Lich, Oracle, Pugna, and Treant. Oh, and if you’re keen to keep pushing ahead with the battle pass’s offerings, there’s good news on that front, too – it’s been extended.

As with the two Immortals packs before it, each treasure “offers increasing odds of receiving a rare reward of 50 battle pass levels, a very rare golden version of the Pugna item, or the ultra rare phoenix wings,” a blog post explains. And, “as always, there is a cosmically rare chance you’ll discover a divine emblem”.

According to the battle pass’s page, the new Treasure’s items include ‘Rabid Watchdog’ – a weapon featuring “hookshot effects” – for Clockwerk, a ‘B.U.S.T.E.R’ homing missile compartment item for Gyrocopter, and a spooky-sounding head item with “sinister gaze effects” for Lich. Gulp.

As for Oracle, there’s a “head item with custom Purifying Flames effects” called Sagas of the Cymyurrin Sage, while Pugna and Treant also get headgear, with life draining power and overgrowth effects, respectively.

Plus, Valve announces the current battle pass has been extended a further three weeks, meaning you now have until October 9 to work your way through it. Until then, battle pass owners can also nab “up to two bundles of 60 levels at a 30% discount”. So, go get stuck in if you’re keen to make the most of the extended battle pass period.