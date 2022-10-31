Dota 2 hero Muerta is wearing one of the MOBA’s most powerful items

New Dota 2 hero Muerta was announced during The International 11 finals, and her Latin aesthetic and neon Día de Muertos-inspired design have already won over the MOBA‘s fanbase. Set to drop in 2023, players have been analysing the character’s trailer, and have found a cheeky little easter egg relating to one of the game’s most powerful items.

One eagle-eyed fan zoomed in on Muerta’s backplate during the first segment of the trailer, taking to Reddit to comment “Muerta is the owner of Revenant’s Brooch.”

A powerful magic item that requires Secret Shop components, the Revenant’s Brooch is described as “the cursed brooch of a fallen guardian who stalks forever between the veil of life and death.” Given Muetra’s name (literally ‘Death’ in Spanish) and her ethereal appearance, we can assume that the brooch is, in fact, hers.

“Muerta’s news entry title is ‘a mournful revenant rises’ and it also says ‘pierce the veil between the living and the damned as a new hero Muerta” comments the fan, noting that “she literally wears it,” in the cinematic.

You can see Muerta and the brooch in action in the following video at 0:25.

Revenant’s Brooch is a pretty powerful item, providing added true strike and magic damage, as well as significant poison damage. This may imply Muerta’s kit revolves around all things toxic and magical, but with no concrete evidence of her abilities we’ll have to wait and see.

In 2021 League of Legends did a similar thing with the infamous Ruined King, Viego, the original owner of the legendary in-game item, Blade of the Ruined King. The item is at the core of the spectral tyrant’s build, so it’ll be cool to see whether or not Valve take the same route with Muerta and the Revenant’s Brooch.

I am absolutely obsessed with Muerta’s design philosophy, and can’t wait to see what she brings to the game. Until then, though, you can find me wading through our best Dota 2 heroes list to get a head’s up on the competition. If you’re looking to make your debut at TI12 like Muerta did this year, it may be worth investing in some of Dota 2 icon N0tail’s hardware choices to follow in the footsteps of Dota 2 royalty.