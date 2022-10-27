Dota 2 The International giveaway offers free Arcana and Plus

Valve has announced a Dota 2 The International swag bag giveaway to help “harness the excitement of The International Grand Finals” by offering fans a rather sizable collection of goodies. Players of the MOBA game can get their hands on a free Arcana of their choice, a free month of premium subscription service Dota Plus, and a free battle pass for the upcoming finals.

Valve details the free giveaway on its website, explaining that you can claim it for yourself by logging in any time from now until the battle pass ends. The new two-part battle pass system includes a first part celebrating The International from September 1 – November 2 and a second period lasting from November 3 – Jan 12 that will usher in the postseason with the return of the fan-favourite Diretide event.

You will need to play, or have already played, a total of ten matches during the battle pass season, and the rewards will remain available to claim until the season ends in January. As such, you may want to hold onto your choice of free Dota 2 Arcana to see if any new offerings pop up. If you’re unfamiliar with Arcanas, they’re one of the rarest forms of cosmetic in the game, offering a full overhaul to a character’s look, animations, sound effects, and UI.

In addition, players will receive free access to the TI battle pass (or 24 levels if you already bought it) and a full month of the Dota 2 subscription service, Dota Plus. Plus offers a wide range of additional bonuses for players including hero progression, statistical analysis tools, chat wheel lines, shards, relics, terrains, and cosmetic items.

Dota 2 The International 2022 swag bag rewards

The full list of rewards offered in the Dota 2 The International 2022 swag bag is as follows:

One month of Dota Plus.

A level 1 battle pass, redeemable for 24 battle levels if you already own a battle pass.

Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

While The International 2022 prize pool got off to a great start, the tournament has struggled somewhat since, with fans blaming Valve’s tournament management for lower Dota 2 TI 2022 viewership numbers. The developer will be hoping that this new swag bag bundle entices players back to the free PC game and encourages them to watch the grand finals on October 29-30.