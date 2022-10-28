Dota 2 TI swag bag unclaimable due to ‘unknown error 7’

The Dota 2 TI swag bag has been rendered unclaimable by a frustrating ‘unknown error 7’ bug, leaving fans of Valve’s MOBA out in the cold.

To celebrate one of the biggest esports events in the world, Valve is giving players a free The International swag bag containing free Arcana (yes, seriously), a TI-themed battle pass, and a month-long subscription to premium service, Dota Plus.

However upon trying to claim it players have been hit with a multitude of errors, the most prevalent being ‘unknown error 7,’ which pops up when you try to claim the free goodies.

The Steam discussion forum is now largely dominated by angry players asking for their prizes. “Claim failed unknown error 7 is the funniest s**t ever,” writes one. “Valve blunders their way through the worst battle pass in Dota history and then to ‘make it up’ to the players they give us a goodie bag full of awesome stuff. And then it doesn’t work.”

Another simply writes “claim failed (unknown error 7),” while final comment reads “seems many people have been affected by this. Please fix it.” A glance at the forums also shows a swathe of comments in Cyrillic mentioning error 7, and other players claiming they’re getting different errors when claiming (four and six seem to also be relatively common).

Given just how good this swag bag is (free Arcanas!?), it goes without saying that people want these rewards – a Reddit post shows a huge global match queue spike as a result of the giveaway. For many, it’s yet another disappointing show from Valve, especially given TI11 hasn’t exactly lived up to many fans’ expectations. Hopefully it gets rectified relatively quickly, but I’d suggest trying to claim again today in case download servers were just too hectic yesterday.

While you wait, be sure to check out our list of the best Dota 2 heroes to keep you busy. Additionally, if TI has inspired you to dive into the wonderful world of Dota, here’s a Dota 2 beginner’s guide to help you rise to the top.