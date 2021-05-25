Dota 2 patch 7.29d brings Axe, Bristleback, Broodmother, Invoker changes, and more

Dota 2 has just got a brand-new gameplay patch, which ushers in a bunch of item changes, hero updates, and a key bug fix to Valve’s flagship MOBA game. While it’s not the biggest set of tweaks the game’s seen, gameplay update 7.29d brings six key adjustments to items, and Dota 2 heroes Axe, Bristleback, Broodmother, Invoker, and – well – a whole bunch, so read on to see what’s what.
First up, those item changes. Sadly, if you’re a fan of Vanguard, Sange, Heaven’s Halberd, Solar Chest or combos of Sange and Yasha, or Kaya and Sange, there’s some bad news, as they’re all getting nerfed this patch. Vanguard’s damage block is getting dialled down, Solar Chest’s bonus attack speed and slow effects have been reduced, and the other four are seeing their life-steal and health regeneration amplification nerfed.
As for the hero roster, there are 14 getting nerfs, buffs, and changes this patch, which range across their stats, abilities, and talents. We’ve got them laid out for you below so you can check these out in detail for yourself.
Without further ado, here are the Dota 2 gameplay update 7.29d notes which have just dropped today (via Valve):
Dota 2 update 7.29d – Hero Changes
ANCIENT APPARATION – nerfed
- ICE VORTEX – Magic resistance reduction reduced from 15/20/25/30 to 12/16/20/24
- ICE BLAST – Damage reduced from 250/350/450 to 250/325/400
AXE – nerfed
- BERSERKER’S CALL – Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 to 17/15/13/11
- COUNTER HELIX – Shard proc chance reduced from 10% to 5%
BRISTLEBACK – CHANGED
- VISCOUS NASAL GOO – Scepter AOE reduced from 950 to 900 / Cooldown increased from 1.5 seconds to 1.75 seconds
- TALENTS – Level 10 talent changed from +20 move speed to +15 damage
BROODMOTHER – CHANGED
- SPIN WEB – Aghanim’s Shard no longer reduces web charge time
- INSATIABLE HUNGER – Lifesteal reduced from 70%/80%/90%/100% to 40%/60%/80%/100%
- TALENTS – Level 15 talent changed from 15% Cooldown Reduction to -15s Web Recharge time / Level 20 talent reduced from +18 spider damage to +15
CENTAUR WARRUNNER – NERFED
- STATS – Base Attack Speed reduced from 100 to 90
- STAMPEDE – Cooldown increased from 90 to 100
- TALENTS – Level 15 talent reduced from +6 armor to +5 armor
DARK WILLOW – changed
- CURSED CROWN – Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown Reduction from 3 seconds to 2 seconds
- TALENTS – Level 20 talent reduced from -8 seconds Bramble Maze CD to -7 seconds
FACELESS VOID – NERFED
- STATS – Base strength reduced from 22 to 20
INVOKER – NERFED
- COLD SNAP – Trigger Cooldown increased from 0.77->0.57 to 0.83->0.62
- ALACRITY – Damage/Attack Speed reduced from 10->115 to 10->94
MEDUSA – changed
- MYSTIC SNAKE – Scepter base stone duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds
- TALENTS – Level 15 talent changed from +35% Mystic Snake Mana Gain to -1.5 seconds Mystic Snake Cooldown / Level 20 talent changed from -3s Mystic Snake Cooldown to +35% Mystic Snake Mana Gain
SNAPFIRE – nerfed
- FIRESNAP COOKIE – Stun duration reduced from 1.6/1.8/2.0/2.2 to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2
- LIL’ SHREDDER – Armour reduction per attack reduced from 1 to 0.75
TIMBERSAW – CHANGED
- TIMBER CHAIN – Buying back while Timber Chain is being casted no longer teleports you back to where you died
TINY – CHANGED
- STATS – Movement speed reduced from 300 to 295
- TOSS – Buying back while being tossed no longer teleports you back to where you died
WARLOCK – CHANGED
- STATS – Base strength reduced from 26 to 24
- SHADOW WORD – Duration reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds / Heal/damage increased from 15/25/35/45 to 18/27/36/45
WRAITH KING – NERFED
- VAMPIRIC SPIRIT – Mana cost increased from 65/70/75/80 to 70/80/90/100
- MORTAL STRIKE – Cooldown increased from 4s to 5.5/5/4.5/4s
DOTA 2 UPDATE 7.29D – ITEM CHANGES
- VANGUARD – Damage block reduced from 70/35 to 64/32
- SANGE – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20%
- SANGE AND YASHA – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22%
- KAYA AND SANGE – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22%
- HEAVEN’S HALBERD – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20%
- SOLAR CREST – Reduced Shine attack speed bonus/slow from 55 to 50
DOTA 2 UPDATE 7.29D – GENERAL CHANGES
- Fixed units never resuming proper pathfinding if they were ever unable to find a path forward (eg: trapped in the trees next to the Radiant Top Tier 3 tower)