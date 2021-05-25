Dota 2 patch 7.29d brings Axe, Bristleback, Broodmother, Invoker changes, and more

Dota 2 has just got a brand-new gameplay patch, which ushers in a bunch of item changes, hero updates, and a key bug fix to Valve’s flagship MOBA game. While it’s not the biggest set of tweaks the game’s seen, gameplay update 7.29d brings six key adjustments to items, and Dota 2 heroes Axe, Bristleback, Broodmother, Invoker, and – well – a whole bunch, so read on to see what’s what.

First up, those item changes. Sadly, if you’re a fan of Vanguard, Sange, Heaven’s Halberd, Solar Chest or combos of Sange and Yasha, or Kaya and Sange, there’s some bad news, as they’re all getting nerfed this patch. Vanguard’s damage block is getting dialled down, Solar Chest’s bonus attack speed and slow effects have been reduced, and the other four are seeing their life-steal and health regeneration amplification nerfed.

As for the hero roster, there are 14 getting nerfs, buffs, and changes this patch, which range across their stats, abilities, and talents. We’ve got them laid out for you below so you can check these out in detail for yourself.

Without further ado, here are the Dota 2 gameplay update 7.29d notes which have just dropped today (via Valve):

Dota 2 update 7.29d – Hero Changes

ANCIENT APPARATION – nerfed

ICE VORTEX – Magic resistance reduction reduced from 15/20/25/30 to 12/16/20/24

– Magic resistance reduction reduced from 15/20/25/30 to 12/16/20/24 ICE BLAST – Damage reduced from 250/350/450 to 250/325/400

AXE – nerfed

BERSERKER’S CALL – Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 to 17/15/13/11

– Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 to 17/15/13/11 COUNTER HELIX – Shard proc chance reduced from 10% to 5%

BRISTLEBACK – CHANGED

VISCOUS NASAL GOO – Scepter AOE reduced from 950 to 900 / Cooldown increased from 1.5 seconds to 1.75 seconds

– Scepter AOE reduced from 950 to 900 / Cooldown increased from 1.5 seconds to 1.75 seconds TALENTS – Level 10 talent changed from +20 move speed to +15 damage

BROODMOTHER – CHANGED

SPIN WEB – Aghanim’s Shard no longer reduces web charge time

– Aghanim’s Shard no longer reduces web charge time INSATIABLE HUNGER – Lifesteal reduced from 70%/80%/90%/100% to 40%/60%/80%/100%

– Lifesteal reduced from 70%/80%/90%/100% to 40%/60%/80%/100% TALENTS – Level 15 talent changed from 15% Cooldown Reduction to -15s Web Recharge time / Level 20 talent reduced from +18 spider damage to +15

CENTAUR WARRUNNER – NERFED

STATS – Base Attack Speed reduced from 100 to 90

Base Attack Speed reduced from 100 to 90 STAMPEDE – Cooldown increased from 90 to 100

– Cooldown increased from 90 to 100 TALENTS – Level 15 talent reduced from +6 armor to +5 armor

DARK WILLOW – changed

CURSED CROWN – Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown Reduction from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

– Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown Reduction from 3 seconds to 2 seconds TALENTS – Level 20 talent reduced from -8 seconds Bramble Maze CD to -7 seconds

FACELESS VOID – NERFED

STATS – Base strength reduced from 22 to 20

INVOKER – NERFED

COLD SNAP – Trigger Cooldown increased from 0.77->0.57 to 0.83->0.62

– Trigger Cooldown increased from 0.77->0.57 to 0.83->0.62 ALACRITY – Damage/Attack Speed reduced from 10->115 to 10->94

MEDUSA – changed

MYSTIC SNAKE – Scepter base stone duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds

– Scepter base stone duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.3 seconds TALENTS – Level 15 talent changed from +35% Mystic Snake Mana Gain to -1.5 seconds Mystic Snake Cooldown / Level 20 talent changed from -3s Mystic Snake Cooldown to +35% Mystic Snake Mana Gain

SNAPFIRE – nerfed

FIRESNAP COOKIE – Stun duration reduced from 1.6/1.8/2.0/2.2 to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2

– Stun duration reduced from 1.6/1.8/2.0/2.2 to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2 LIL’ SHREDDER – Armour reduction per attack reduced from 1 to 0.75

TIMBERSAW – CHANGED

TIMBER CHAIN – Buying back while Timber Chain is being casted no longer teleports you back to where you died

TINY – CHANGED

STATS – Movement speed reduced from 300 to 295

– Movement speed reduced from 300 to 295 TOSS – Buying back while being tossed no longer teleports you back to where you died

WARLOCK – CHANGED

STATS – Base strength reduced from 26 to 24

– Base strength reduced from 26 to 24 SHADOW WORD – Duration reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds / Heal/damage increased from 15/25/35/45 to 18/27/36/45

WRAITH KING – NERFED

VAMPIRIC SPIRIT – Mana cost increased from 65/70/75/80 to 70/80/90/100

– Mana cost increased from 65/70/75/80 to 70/80/90/100 MORTAL STRIKE – Cooldown increased from 4s to 5.5/5/4.5/4s

DOTA 2 UPDATE 7.29D – ITEM CHANGES

VANGUARD – Damage block reduced from 70/35 to 64/32

– Damage block reduced from 70/35 to 64/32 SANGE – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20%

– Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20% SANGE AND YASHA – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22%

– Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22% KAYA AND SANGE – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22%

– Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 25% to 22% HEAVEN’S HALBERD – Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20%

– Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplification reduced from 24% to 20% SOLAR CREST – Reduced Shine attack speed bonus/slow from 55 to 50

DOTA 2 UPDATE 7.29D – GENERAL CHANGES