Yes hunty, you read that title correctly – Drag Her! is an upcoming indie fighting game featuring some of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Ever wondered how Kim Chi would react if Alaska told her that her makeup is, indeed, terrible? This, kitty girls, is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

As you may have gathered, I’ve watched a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and as any fan knows, there is a lot of drama – especially in Untucked. While no one has ever come to physical blows just yet, I’ve certainly wondered what would happen if they did. Well, new indie fighting game Drag Her! answers that question.

Imagine “go back to Party City where you belong!” but with the punches flying. That’s the essence of Drag Her. Starring Alaska, Asia O’Hara, BenDeLaCreme, Kim Chi, Laganja Estranja, and Manilla Luzon from Drag Race (and one more, who I’ll return to later), there’s a local versus mode, online multiplayer, a round-robin four player mode, and a full training room – brown cow stunning!

But, for me, the most exciting inclusion is The Boulet Brothers: Dragula’s Season 3 Drag Supermonster, Landon Cider. Dragula is one of my favorite ongoing shows, with Landon and Dahli being two of my favorite drag artists ever. Ever since Landon appeared on the show, I’ve been desperate to dabble in those dark drag king arts. It’s great to see the underground drag scene get some recognition – but also drag kings, who are still too few and far between.

Drag Her! is currently available to wishlist on Steam, so if you fancy seeing what would have happened if DeLa didn’t eliminate herself from All Stars Season 3, I suggest you head on over there purse first and get ready to snatch the crown.

