SGDQ 2021 games revealed, including a one-hour speedrun of Dragon Age: Inquisition

Summer is nearly here, and while at my home office in Missouri that means that miserable humidity is imminent, it also means that Summer Games Done Quick is upon us. The annual speedrunning marathon will once again bring us a full week’s worth of games getting broken in support of Doctors Without Borders, and now the event’s organisers have provided the full list of games that’ll be at the show.

SGDQ 2021 kicks off in style on Sunday, July 4 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST with an any% speedrun of Dragon Age: Inquisition set to last under 50 minutes. Not bad for a game that typically takes over 50 hours to play through, and a perfect way to channel that BioWare love for the long wait between Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and the Dragon Age 4 release date.

You can check out the full schedule on the official site, but some of the other notable PC runs include a 30-minute run of Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt, nightmare runs through both bits of Doom Eternal DLC, and a full completion of the new Hitman trilogy in one hour under suit only, silent assassin rules.

Also, there’s gonna be a Nintendogs speedrun, and I desperately want to know what that looks like.

The #SGDQ2021 schedule is now live! Runners, you should be receiving an email by 8PM EDT tomorrow containing further time sensitive directions. If you do not receive it after a few days, please reach out to us: committee at gamesdonequick dot comhttps://t.co/PjOLrdH9rU — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) May 18, 2021

SGDQ will once again be taking place online this year. The event runs through July 11.