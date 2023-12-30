Dragon’s Dogma 2 director wanted to make a sequel years ago

No one expected to see a sequel to the cult hit Dragon’s Dogma after years of radio silence on the franchise from Capcom. So when Dragon’s Dogma 2 was officially unveiled, longtime fans rightfully lost their minds, and we’re steamrolling ever closer to its imminent launch in 2024. The thing is, we actually could have gotten this sequel years ago. The game’s director wanted to make the next title right after the first, but things didn’t line up.

In an interview featured in issue 35 of Play Magazine, Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno reflected on the original RPG game and the lead-up to the sequel. Itsuno and his developers would hold many “multi-day sessions where the team came up with ideas for things that could happen in the [sequel].” Funnily enough, he explained their best ideas always seemed to spawn during the late hours at work, and the wild ideas just kept piling on.

According to Itsuno, he “really wanted to be able to make a sequel right after [Dragon’s Dogma] came out,” and apologized to eager fans in the interview for the long wait. “I’ve been so grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years. Having fans support the game – both inside Capcom and out – is definitely something that helped push the project towards realization.”

To flesh out concepts and double the size of the original game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 had to take longer and required a lot of energy and resources. It took nearly 13 years for the sequel to see the light of day, but it seems the team has finally managed to fit everything they wanted by giving the project room to grow.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will drastically upgrade many parts of the original game for the better, but I hope the team has considered fixing the cumbersome inventory system, too. If you’re hyped to learn more about Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out all the deets you need to know about the sequel’s release date and gameplay.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.