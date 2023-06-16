Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date, trailers, gameplay, story, and more

When is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date? If you thought Dragon’s Dogma 2 was never going to happen, you were wrong. Not only has Dragon’s Dogma 2 been officially confirmed, but there’s already a trailer out there showing off the pawn system, a new Beastren race, new vocations, and a good old heart-stealing dragon.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original RPG game Dragon’s Dogma released in 2012. Despite strong sales of the expansion pack, Dark Arisen, and several rereleases, it took Capcom ten years to confirm a follow-up sequel. Hideaki Itsuno, the original game’s director, makes his return to the series after working as the director on Devil May Cry 5. Here’s all the information on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date, gameplay, and the story we’ve got so far.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date speculation

Capcom has not revealed a release date just yet, but judging by the gameplay trailer at Summer Games Fest 2023, we believe Dragon’s Dogma 2 is likely to launch before the end of 2024. The Japanese developers ended their Dragon’s Dogma tenth anniversary celebration on June 17, 2022, by revealing Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailers

Capcom released the Dragon’s Dogma 2 reveal trailer at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 on May 24. It offers a first glimpse at the renewed fantasy world of Gransys, along with a variety of playstyles, opponents, weapons, and what looks to be an evil king. Oh, and there’s an absolutely massive dragon, too.

The Capcom Showcase from June 12, 2023, adds a lot of additional information about the most important Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay features, such as the Pawn system. All of the gameplay footage has been recycled from the PlayStation Showcase, unfortunately.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay

On the official website, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is described as a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG. The developers promise a highly customizable main character and party, in addition to the freedom to approach situations in different ways. The game is set in the same fantasy-themed open world we’ve come to know in the original game: Gransys. The Dragon’s Dogma 2 presentation revealed this open world will be four times bigger than the one in the original game.

As shown in the reveal trailer, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a vocation system with plenty of different playstyles. So far, we’ve spotted a heavily-armored swordsman, an archer, a sorcerer, and what looks to be an archer using magic. The latter strongly suggests the return of hybrid vocations.

As for our opponents, there’s no shortage of goblins, ogres, and griffins, but the more dangerous-looking of the lot is the Medusa-like monster and the sphinx. Another gameplay element that seems to make a return, is the grab mechanic. This should allow us to jump and climb on objects and enemies, making this ability an important part of combat.

As confirmed during the Capcom Showcase, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will keep the Pawn system used in the original game. The Pawns are AI-controlled party members that join you on your adventures – not just as battle aides, but as virtual companions complete with their own personality traits. You can form a party of four with one fully customizable Main Pawn and two Support Pawns. The Support Pawns are “borrowed” Main Pawns from other players, meaning that your own Main Pawn may also join other players’ parties.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 story

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ll once again take on the role of the Arisen, a hero whose heart has been stolen by a dragon (yes, again). Our goal seems quite straightforward: defeat the perpetrator and take the throne. One tiny problem… the Arisen starts off imprisoned in an underground dungeon.

When we escape prison, there’s plenty more trouble ahead, the Arisen may be suffering from amnesia. This makes things particularly awkward as they can’t remember the people they saved from the dragon. What’s more, the Arisen may not even be the true Arisen, but a “mere mummer”, as the dark-haired woman calls them.

Besides humans and dragons, Dragon’s Dogma 2 introduces a new race: the Beastren. Looking like large humanoid cats (basically the Khajiit, their frequent appearances in the reveal trailer suggest they’ll play a large part in the storyline. Oh, and they’re playable too!

That sums up our Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date information so far. You’re all set to fight the gargantuan flying reptilian who stole your heart (in the bad sense) when Dragon’s Dogma 2 arrives. In the meantime, check out more upcoming PC games to see what’s coming in 2024 and beyond. Finally, give our best PC games guide a read to play some excellent titles today.