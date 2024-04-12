Vital new Dragon’s Dogma 2 mod finally adds our most-wanted feature

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the best games of the year. An open world fantasy that combines the exploration of a game like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with a much milder form of Elden Ring and Dark Souls’ unforgiving structure, Capcom’s latest is an absorbing and unique spin on the action-adventure genre that rewards meeting its challenges and particular design ethos on its own terms. That said, a large number of players have been frustrated with the game’s implementation of fast travel, which makes a recent mod that addresses that issue a welcome find.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t handle fast travel the way most open-world games have taught players to expect. Rather than pick one of many travel points from a map and teleporting to it in seconds, Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires the use of an expensive in game item called a Ferrystone to fast travel to a thin selection of existing locations. Sometimes, too, they might want to plunk down an even rarer Portcrystal to create a new travel destination — that still requires the use of a Ferrystone to arrive at.

While this laborious process makes sense in Dragon Dogma 2’s context, the choice emphasizing the sense of dangerous adventure when hiking through its world on foot, some players have complained that it’s just a hassle. The good news for them is that a Nexus Mods user with the handle ‘rthomasv3’ has put out a mod called Teleportation that solves this problem. With Teleportation installed, players can immediately fast travel to a much larger number of in game locations without needing either Ferrystones or Portcrystals. Simply selecting a travel point and hitting a hotkey instantly teleports the game’s protagonist to a huge selection of places on the map.

If you want to try out Dragon Dogma 2’s Teleportation mod for yourself, grab it on Nexus Mods right here.

Otherwise, take a look at our top RPG games and fantasy games on PC for more options.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.