Dragon’s Dogma 2 open world is four times bigger than the first game’s

After ten long years, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally on the horizon and I cannot wait for the RPG game to finally arrive. From realistic AI-controlled party members to a variety of vocations to choose from, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is bringing everything I hoped the sequel would have and more. Capcom ended their Summer Game Fest live stream with a more in-depth look at the game’s first trailer as well as some commentary covering what we can expect to see upon the release. Here are some of the highlights from the event.

A little more than a decade after the first game’s launch, Capcom has finally taken to their live event to discuss Dragon’s Dogma 2. Bringing its usual fantasy-heavy charm, the sequel is set to be a single-player experience in which you can enlist “pawns,” similarly to how you could in Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the upcoming game, stated that Dragon’s Dogma 2 aims to show off its heavy utilization of an AI-powered universe.

From AI-controlled pawns that do a little bit of everything from helping you get where you need to go as guides to high-fiving you after a successful fight, you will never feel alone while playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 despite there being no real co-op capabilities. The developers have aimed to make your in-game pawn party feel like one comprised of friends. You can customize your primary pawn as you wish, and have an additional two that you borrow from other players (a feature straight from the original game) join you. This means that you can have a maximum of four characters adventuring together at once.

Described as “otherworldly beings controlled by AI, alongside the player-controlled Arisen,” the pawns definitely seem as though they have much more of a realistic flavor to them in this sequel. They can join you as you take on the world, one that is a whopping FOUR times bigger than the first game’s. The developers have worked hard to fill it with new characters, monsters, and NPCs to help bring it to life. Ulrika, an archer, and Nadinia, a high priestess of a new beast-like race, are just two of the pivotal characters you will come across.

Itsuno stated in the showcase that you can build “intricate relationships” with other in-game characters, and I can’t wait to see how this pans out. He also brought up some examples of new enemies that can be seen throughout the massive new world, and it seems that they are pulling from various mythologies with these creatures. I mean, he talked about Medusa. I’m sold.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN's coverage of the Capcom livestream.

