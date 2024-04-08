Dragon’s Dogma 2 is beating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in a big way

It’s been JRPG vs. JRPG during March in the UK with two titans of RPG-dom battling it out on the sales charts for supremacy. With Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth releasing on the last day of February and Dragon’s Dogma 2 hitting hard drives on Friday March 22, it’s a little bit of a surprise to see the latter slip ahead to take the crown of the bestselling JRPG of March 2024.

The sequel to a 2012 cult classic may seem to be an unlikely contender when going up against one of the biggest names in gaming, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 has managed to come in at number three in the UK GSD sales charts for March. Despite some technical issues marring the experience for some and issues around its approach to microtransactions, the JRPG has still managed to set the world alight with dragonfire.

That’s not to say it wasn’t a close battle. Dragon’s Dogma 2 may be in the third slot but Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still held its own, coming in at a respectable number five. Of course, part two of the FF7 remake has only seen a release on PS5 which will automatically clip its wings compared to the more widely-released Dragon’s Dogma 2. These JRPGs have been kept apart in the wrestling ring of sales by WWE 2K24, which we described as the ‘most feature-rich modern wrestling game’ in our WWE 2K24 review.

Elsewhere in the chart, the roost is firmly ruled by Helldivers 2 which continues its dominance at the top. After eight weeks of release Helldivers 2 shows no sign of relenting, leaving the UK charts looking a little like the music charts of 1991, when Bryan Adams’ Robin Hood ballad held a nation hostage for 16 weeks, albeit with a little less bug-based violence.

Check out the UK GSD top ten sales chart here, which combines both physical and digital sales during March:

Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Command & Conquer: Generals Grand Theft Auto 5 Hogwarts Legacy Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

