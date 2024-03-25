Dragon’s Dogma 2 nerfs $2 microtransaction after Steam backlash

Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s in-game appearance change item will see its stock massively increased, while Capcom continues to offer it and many other items as microtransactions via the game’s Steam page. The Tome of Metamorphosis will soon be massively stocked up across the game, while the equivalent microtransaction remains available for $2.

Capcom has revealed a number of fixes and improvements coming to Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all platforms in future patches, and we’ll soon be changing our full appearance with ease in the RPG game.

While you can easily change your hair, makeup, and markings in the game, changing your full appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires something called a Tome of Metamorphosis. These only cost 500 RC in the Vernworth store, but even after a fair amount of in-game time, the two on offer don’t appear to restock. You can likely get more Tomes in a few other stores, but this severely limits your customization options once you run out across every shop.

Capcom is now upping the number of Art of Metamorphosis items available at all Pawn Guilds to 99, meaning you’ll pretty much never run out of an opportunity to change your look. This comes after Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam reviews plummeted thanks to performance issues and microtransactions.

Recent Capcom releases like Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and Exoprimal all also had microtransactions at launch, with many offering up ways to skip grinding, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 once again spurring discussion around their implementation.

There are no release dates for the planned Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches yet, but we’ll soon get the option to start a new game when you already have saved data, improved DLSS on PC, a series of big fixes, and more.

If you need more help with Capcom’s latest, we’ve put together a comprehensive Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide, alongside a breakdown of the full Dragon’s Dogma 2 map as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.