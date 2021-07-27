Steam’s latest surprise hit is a party game called Draw & Guess

A drawing of a muscle (probably) in Draw & Guess, the latest breakout hit on Steam

The Steam charts are a wild place, and you never know what might suddenly start bubbling to the top. You might get a stampede in an older Battlefield game, a surge in a long-running MMO, or a massively popular beta for an upcoming Amazon-published game. Still, I was not expecting a multiplayer game about, er, drawing and guessing to explode into Steam’s top 25.

Draw & Guess launched back in March of this year, but it suddenly exploded in popularity over the past few days, going from a daily concurrent player peak of around 4k to an all-time record of 35,937, as SteamDB shows. That’s pretty impressive growth for a span of five days.

This is a fairly simple party game, similar in style to free browser games like Skribbl.io. Players get a prompt, draw a picture of that prompt, and then everyone else has to try to guess what that person was trying to draw. It’s a fun, simple concept, and the $2.99 / £2.09 / €2.39 price is likely making it very easy for everyone to pressure their friends into buying in.

But if you’re reading this article in English, you might have a rough time finding a group to play with while searching for matches online. Draw & Guess’s popularity is predominantly focused in China, and its player counts drop off harshly outside of peak times in that region. A load of Steam reviews note that it’s pretty tough to play a party game through a language barrier which, uh… yes. That should be expected.

YouTube Thumbnail

Maybe we’re looking at the next Among Us. If so, you can tell your friends you heard about it here first.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

