The Dread X Collection is a series of unsettling little horror games that every indie fan should know about. The games are a product of the coming together of various indie developers, like the creators behind Faith and Dusk. In turn, each entry to the Dread X Collection is unique and genuinely bone-chilling in its own way. If you haven’t had the chance to play through the bundle’s gems yet, then this is your perfect opportunity to do so as you can get all of its 50+ games for just $5 during this deal.

Fanatical is currently selling the complete Dread X Collection, including 53 horror games, for just $4.99 / £4.99. These are all games developed exclusively by indie devs, many of which you may have encountered previously. As stated in the bundle’s description, “You don’t need a multi-million dollar design budget or advanced real-time bullet physics to make something scary.” Instead, “You just have to have an idea that is raw, and the honesty to execute it.”

Each game in the collection was created in just seven days, which is a seriously impressive feat considering the variety. From psychological horror to survival horror, you can experience every flavor of fear with the Fanatical bundle. If you want supernatural, the collection has got it. If you want an atmospheric story, it’s at your fingertips. You can check out some more in-depth details on the Dread X Collection and its sale on Fanatical’s official website here.

